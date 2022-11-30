Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant confirmed as PlayStation Plus games for December

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games for December 2022, confirming yesterday's leak.

To be made available for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers, the following games will be available from December 6 to January 2: Biomutant, Divine Knockout Founder’s Edition, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition which includes three of the best RPGs of all time.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games December 2022

You already know all there is to know about Biomutant and Mass Effect, but you may not be familiar with Divine Knockout/

Releasing directly into PlayStation Plus, the game is a third-person platform fighter where you choose from 10 playable gods such as Hercules and Thor. After taking your pick, you will battle across arenas.

Play three-versus-three Arcade mode with friends to explore a variety of game modes, or try your hand at one-versus-one and two-versus-two Duels.

Divine Knockout features cross-play and cross-progression, and the Founder’s Edition unlocks Divine Knockout and bonus content for the game, plus a Divine Knockout-inspired skin in Smite.