Grab these free PC games with Prime Gaming before it's too late

Amazon Prime Day is the annual money-spending holiday, separate from all the other money-spending holidays with religious and social origins. As you'd expect, Amazon has slashed the prices of pretty much anything you can find on sale.

We have a whole Amazon Prime Day deals page keeping track of the better deals you could nab, in the world of gaming and electronics, of course.

Prime Gaming, too, is getting in on the fun, except you don't have to pay anything to take advantage of what it's offering. Prime Gaming is a benefit for being an Amazon Prime member (free 30-day trial if you've not been a member before). In countries where Amazon Prime is not available, Prime Gaming is instead part of Prime Video.

While Prime Gaming is usually more known for offering one free subscription on Twitch each month, and various bits of in-game content on a weekly basis, it also has a rotating list of free games. In celebration of Prime Day 2022, Prime Gaming is giving away 25 indie games, and six big-time games.

The list includes Grid Legends (which came out this year), Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, and Need for Speed Heat - all claimable on Origin. There's also Star Wars Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2 — Jedi Outcast, Star Wars Republic Commando on Amazon's own Games App launcher, alongside the 25 indie games listed below:

10 Second Ninja X.

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure.

Addling Adventures.

Bang Bang Racing.

Clouds & Sheep 2.

Death Squared.

Fatal Fury Special.

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams.

Gone Viral.

HUE.

Manual Samuel.

Metal Slug 2.

Metal Unit.

Pumped BMX Pro.

Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack.

Rain World.

Road Trip — 3 Pack.

Samurai Shodown 2.

Serial Cleaner.

The Crow’s Eye.

The Darkside Detective.

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark.

The King of Fighters 2000.

The King of Fighters 2002.

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor.

All of these offers end today, so be quick. You can claim them all on Prime Gaming's main page.