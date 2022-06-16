If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Amazon is handing out Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Grid Legends, and more free games for Prime Day

Amazon will give away 30 games in total leading up to Prime Day.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley
Published on

July is just around the corner, which means Amazon Prime Day is looming, and what better way to celebrate than by grabbing a bunch of games for free.

Prime Day is July 12-13, and Amazon will be handing out Grid Legends, Need for Speed Heat, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition to all Prime members.

Watch on YouTube

You will also be able to pick up Star Wars Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2 — Jedi Outcast, and Star Wars Republic Commando for nothing.

Leading up to the big day, starting June 21, Prime members can grab the following indie games instantly:

  • 10 Second Ninja X
  • 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
  • Addling Adventures
  • Bang Bang Racing
  • Clouds & Sheep 2
  • Death Squared
  • Fatal Fury Special
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
  • Gone Viral
  • HUE
  • Manual Samuel
  • Metal Slug 2
  • Metal Unit
  • Pumped BMX Pro
  • Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack
  • Rain World
  • Road Trip — 3 Pack
  • Samurai Shodown II
  • Serial Cleaner
  • The Crow’s Eye
  • The Darkside Detective
  • The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
  • The King of Fighters 2000
  • The King of Fighters 2002
  • The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Prime Day is usually a big day for folks, and if you are wondering what to expect in the way of gaming deals, here's the Prime Day deals we'd like to see on consoles, accessories, games, and even SSD offerings.

