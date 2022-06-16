Amazon is handing out Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Grid Legends, and more free games for Prime Day

July is just around the corner, which means Amazon Prime Day is looming, and what better way to celebrate than by grabbing a bunch of games for free.

Prime Day is July 12-13, and Amazon will be handing out Grid Legends, Need for Speed Heat, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition to all Prime members.

You will also be able to pick up Star Wars Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2 — Jedi Outcast, and Star Wars Republic Commando for nothing.

Leading up to the big day, starting June 21, Prime members can grab the following indie games instantly:

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack

Rain World

Road Trip — 3 Pack

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Prime Day is usually a big day for folks, and if you are wondering what to expect in the way of gaming deals, here's the Prime Day deals we'd like to see on consoles, accessories, games, and even SSD offerings.