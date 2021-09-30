This Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trailer highlights the game's PC features

Eidos-Montreal has released a new trailer highlighting the PC version of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Co-developed by studio d3t Ltd, the PC version of the game features real-time ray tracing, Nvidia DLSS, diffuse illumination, HDR, wide color gamut for more lifelike colors, and up to 8K resolution.

Additionally, players without access to a GeForce RTX PC will be able to stream the RTX-enhanced version of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy via Nvidia’s cloud-based GeForce NOW service, with in-game progress transferable between devices.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S October 26. The Cloud version of the game will arrive for Nintendo Switch on the same day in select regions.