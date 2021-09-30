This Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trailer highlights the game's PC features

This Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trailer highlights the game's PC featuresTime to see what Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has to offer PC players.
Eidos-Montreal has released a new trailer highlighting the PC version of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
Co-developed by studio d3t Ltd, the PC version of the game features real-time ray tracing, Nvidia DLSS, diffuse illumination, HDR, wide color gamut for more lifelike colors, and up to 8K resolution.
Additionally, players without access to a GeForce RTX PC will be able to stream the RTX-enhanced version of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy via Nvidia’s cloud-based GeForce NOW service, with in-game progress transferable between devices.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S October 26. The Cloud version of the game will arrive for Nintendo Switch on the same day in select regions.