A new video cutscene for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has been released, and it features an interaction between Cosmo the space dog and the Guardians.

The cutscene takes place within Cosmo’s base on Knowhere, where along with having a discussion with Star-Lord regarding the latest galactic mysteries, the cute yellow Lab chases his tail, plays fetch, and exchanges some growls with Rocket.

In case you are unfamiliar with Cosmo, he is a telepathic Russian dog with the power of telekinesis, and is the security chief of the space station Knowhere. He is also a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

He also seems to have some sort of longevity power as well, because as a former test animal of the Soviet space program, he was sent into Earth's orbit as part of an experiment, and drifted off into space at some point in the 1960s. So, he’s a bit up there in age compared to normal dogs.

He was also mutated by cosmic rays along the way before arriving at Knowhere and now serves as the station's security chief, so maybe that has something to do with the fella being long in the tooth - but still young enough at heart to act like a typical, playful dog at times.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S and GeForce Now on October 26.

The Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch will also be released in select regions on the same day.

If you want an idea of what to expect out of the game, give Alex’s hands-on preview of the game a read. Alternatively, you can also hear him discuss his time with the game in this video.