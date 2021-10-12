Check out the action-packed Guardians of the Galaxy launch trailer

The launch trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy has been released a bit early, and you can watch the chaotic action unfold below.

In the video, you get a glimpse of what awaits you in the Eidos Montreal-developed title. Along with plenty of action, the video features a couple of wisecracks along with a look at some of the characters the Guardians will encounter in their travels. Some of these are fan-favorites from the Marvel universe, and some are completely original characters.

In the single-player game, you will play as Star-Lord, and command your allies in combat as you try to save the galaxy from demise.

When it comes time to battle, each Guardian contributes something different to the team. There’s explosive specialist Rocket who does AoE damage, Groot provides defensive support, Drax is more of a tank, and Gamora is really precise with a sword. Of course, the one calling all the shots on and off the battlefield is Star-Lord.

One of the neat things about the game is the ability to respond to allies through music cues, which tie in with Star-Lord’s love for 80s music. You’ll get to listen to various tracks as you progress through the game, as well as on the jukebox that’s on the Milano. Some of the tracks will play a key role during the Huddle, which is a key gameplay mechanic in combat. You will also have the opportunity to choose between two tracks on Star-Lord’s cassette player which will help you motivate your crew.

Guardians of the Galaxy will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch Cloud, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 26. The game will not feature DLC or microtransactions, and if you pre-order the game, you will receive an early unlock of the Throwback Guardians Outfit Pack.

For more information, check out our interview with senior creative director Jean-Francois Dugas, and our hands-on preview with the action-adventure game.