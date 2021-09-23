Guardians of the Galaxy videos shine the spotlight on leadership both in and out of combat

Two new Guardians of the Galaxy videos have been released, and in them, senior gameplay director Patrick Fortier discusses how players can lead their team of intergalactic misfits.

In the first video, Fortier discusses how the Guardians synergize in battle, while the second focuses on how players can lead the Guardians outside of it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Each of the crew have their own distinct personalities out of combat, and each have their own unique specialties and abilities on the battlefield. For example, Rocket serves as the group’s multi-target explosive specialist, Groot as its protector and healer, Drax as its wrecking ball, Gamora as its single-target assassin, and Star-Lord as a versatile leader.

As seen in the second video, the Guardians will also be responsible for steering teammates in the right direction while journeying to and from various Marvel locations on the Milano. Making choices, and dealing with the consequences, will also be a core part of being a leader. This covers from deciding how to approach a conversation, to allocating ability points, and even choosing between comic-accurate and original outfits.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S and GeFore Now on October 26.

The Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch will also be released in select regions on the same day.