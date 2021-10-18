Guardians of the Galaxy PC specs revealed, needs 150GB disc space

Square Enix has announced the system specs for Marvels' Guardians of the Galaxy, revealing that the game will require an eye-watering storage space of 150GB on PC.

As per the game's Steam page, the game will eat up a frankly jaw-dropping 150GB of storage of disk space. Compared to other current-gen games, this is massive – the only games we can think of off the top of our heads that beats it is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which weighs in at a behemoth 190GB and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that hits about 231GB.

The launch trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy was published last week, if you want to check out what you're in for if you can free up that ludicrous amount of space on your disk, and you can watch the chaotic action unfold at the link.

Guardians of the Galaxy will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch Cloud, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 26. The game will not feature DLC or microtransactions, and if you pre-order the game, you will receive an early unlock of the Throwback Guardians Outfit Pack.

In the meantime, you can check out the full list of specs from the Steam Page below:

Guardians of the Galaxy minimum PC specs

OS : Windows 10 64 bit Build 1803.

: Windows 10 64 bit Build 1803. CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5-4460.

: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5-4460. RAM : 8GB.

: 8GB. GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 570.

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 570. DirectX : Version 12.

: Version 12. Storage: 150GB available space.

Guardians of the Galaxy recommended PC specs

OS : Windows 10 64 bit Build 1803.

: Windows 10 64 bit Build 1803. CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-4790.

: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-4790. RAM : 16GB.

: 16GB. GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon RX 590.

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon RX 590. DirectX : Version 12.

: Version 12. Storage: 150GB available space.

For more information on the game ahead of its launch later this month, check out our interview with senior creative director Jean-Francois Dugas, and our hands-on preview with the action-adventure game.