Guardians of the Galaxy team praised for properly crediting trans dev who left during development

Eidos Montreal is making waves on social media for correctly crediting a trans developer who left part-way through Guardians of the Galaxy's production with respect: that's the correct name, the correct position and a place in the correct area of the credits (not just 'Additional Thanks').

As picked up by Eurogamer, the studio has correctly attributed technical level design director Cloe Veilleux with her role – which she was promoted to during production. The company also listed her name correcetly, despite the fact that she only legally changed it ten days before leaving the studio about a year ago whe she transitioned.

"It makes me feel like there was a conscious decision to keep my name in that role, and I do not know who I have to thank for this," Veilleux told Eurogamer. "I expected little, and was given a lot more recognition. It certainly made me happy to see that."

It's some reassuring and good news in the wake of a few credits issues in the industry. The most high-profile issue lately was related to MercurySteam overlooking various developers who helped out with Metroid Dread, who were not listed in the game at all.

Veilleux now works as senior technical designer at Relic Entertainment.

In his Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy review , Alex called the game "one of the best story-focused games of the year - with some catches".

Guardians of the Galaxy is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch Cloud, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.