Initial sales for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy weren't as high as Square Enix expected

Square Enix has released its Q3 2022 financial report for the period ending December 31, 21021, and in it, the company notes Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy didn't do as well as the company had hoped.

In the firm's financial results briefing, company president and representative directors Yosuke Matsuda said that despite not meeting expectations, it plans to make up for the title's "slow start."

"The HD Games sub-segment launched Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in Q3. Despite strong reviews, the game’s sales on launch undershot our initial expectations, " said Matsuda.

"However, sales initiatives that we kicked off in November 2021 and continued into the new year have resulted in sales growth, and we intend to work to continue to expand sales to make up for the title’s slow start."

In other words, the company expects additional sales will make up for the initial underperformance.

This is the second Marvel game from Square, the other being Marvel's Avengers which Square said was not as successful as it would have liked. However, many expected Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy to fare much better. It reviewed rather well, and we even called it one of the best story-focused games of the year.

Hopefully, when Square releases its next financial report covering the quarter ending March 31, the sales initiatives it kicked off in November will show growth.