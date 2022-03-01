Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Lightning Returns, Kentucky Route Zero, more coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced the first batch of games coming to Game Pass in March.

The titles are Far: Changing Tides, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13, Kentucky Route Zero, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Young Souls, and Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to the cloud.

First out of the gate today is the day one release of Far: Changing Tides for cloud, consoles, and PC. The game is an atmospheric vehicle adventure that follows the journey of a boy and his ship embarking on a voyage to find a new home, where the boy will sail stormy waters, dive into unknown depths, and explore forgotten ruins in a flooded world.

Also out today is Microsoft Flight Simulator for cloud users.

Coming March 3 to console and PC is Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13. In the game, Lightning, the star of the Final Fantasy 13 series, will face her ultimate challenge as the world is poised to end in 13 days and its fate rests on her shoulders. The game features a new game world, a new battle system, and extended customization features.

The rather excellent Kentucky Route Zero will come to cloud, console, and PC on March 10. Developed by Cardboard Computer, the point-and-click adventure game follows the narrative of a truck driver and a secret highway running through the caves beneath Kentucky and the mysterious folks who travel it.

Arriving for Xbox One on March 10 is Lawn Mowing Simulator. In it, you will be mowing the British countryside which sounds like a chore, but it's meant to be relaxing. You will be running your own mowing business, and you get to ride around on real-life licensed lawnmowers. The roster includes machines made by manufacturers such as Toro, SCAG, and STIGA.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy comes to the cloud, console, and PC on March 10 as well. Set 12 years after the conflict known as the Galactic War, the game has you walking in Peter Quill’s boots where you lead his buddies across the galaxy - and through whatever mess they have gotten themselves into at the time.

Also on March 10, Young Souls hits cloud, console, and PC as a day one release. The game is a 2D brawler meets story-rich action RPG and has you controlling a set of twins as they fight hordes of goblins. You can play solo or in co-op, and you will have hundreds of weapons and accessories at your disposal. You will also explore and journey between worlds as you try to save the twins' foster father, the Professor.

New games mean some are leaving the service. You have until March 15 to download and play the following games: Nier: Automata, Phogs, Torchlight 3, and The Surge 2.