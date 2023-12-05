If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland becomes GTA 6 release date meme

A face can speak a thousand words. His face screams excitement for GTA 6, of course.

A lot of hype is understandably circulating the internet ever since the GTA 6 trailer went live and with hype comes memes. There are many out there - but only one of them features the glorious face of of Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland.

Originally posted by the official Match of the Day Twitter account, an montage of Haaland screaming at a referee is displayed under the text "When you realise #GTA6 isn't released until 2025"

That specific Haaland face comes from a game between Manchester City and Tottenham, which concluded with a 3-3 draw. Haaland got angry at the referee for a call they made, as can happen.

This tweet has tragically not gotten a huge amount of traction, only bringing in 343 likes as of writing. However we've seen the potential power of Haaland's angry face from another tweet posted recently! A tweet that blended Haaland's screaming face with a famous painting has brought in upwards of 600,000 likes on Twitter

Haaland himself has expressed a degree of love for video games, posting some Minecraft on Instagram and outwardly stating that he does partake in some digital downtime in post-game interviews.

Whether or not Haaland will jump in and play GTA 6 remains to be seen, but considering it's on track to be the biggest video game launch of all time there's probably a good chance he'll take a trip to Vice City when it eventually launches in 2025.

What's the best meme you've seen on the GTA6 trailer day? Let us know below, as well as any interesting things you spotted in the trailer!

