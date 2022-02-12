If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Lost Ark devs closely monitoring server populations and queue times as over 1 million pour into the game

This is so character creation limits may return as queues begin to grow.
Amazon has announced it will be lifting character creation limits on Lost Ark servers in order to allow new players to join servers they may not have been able to previously.

Speaking in a forum post (thanks, Massively), it was said server populations and queue times are being closely monitored so that character creation limits may return as queues begin to grow.

It was noted, however, that the list of servers with account limits "may change frequently," and that you will have to relaunch your client in order to access a server with a newly lifted cap.

It was said that the aim is still to keep wait times low, and that hopefully this helps some players join their friends on more servers.

When the gate to the servers finally opened to free-to-play folks after "deployment issues" caused things to run late, the servers were bombarded with an influx of players. This caused massive queue times for those hoping to hop into the MMO.

And speaking of an influx, as of press time, there are 1,140,598 players in the game, which is an all-time current high for the game. We expect the number to grow once server woes and queues are addressed.

If you are just getting started, be sure to check out our guides on which class to pick in Lost Ark, and our detailed guide on the Card system and why it’s important.

