Lost Ark servers unsurprisingly under siege as full launch lets in F2P horde

With Lost Ark entering it’s full release only a few minutes ago, the servers are under siege as the pre-existing player base as well as all the free-to-play adventurers are rushing to jump online and play the game as they head into the weekend. Multiple-hour login queues are common across the board in all regions.

Those who already had access to the game and were hoping to jump in early to avoid this surge were out of luck, as an initial four hour maintenance period followed by the launch being delayed for a further six hours made it impossible to secure a valuable spot.

All across the many Lost Ark community spaces, be it the official Discord, Reddit or Twitter, those eager to play the game are sharing their feelings toward the insurmountable waits awaiting them - often in the form of screenshots showing how long they’ll need to wait in order to finally play the game, the occasional brilliant meme.

the state of lost ark rn pic.twitter.com/8bNitCQhE7 — Giri | 🍙 cooking vtuber (@OnigiriEn_) February 11, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This comes as no surprise considering the pre-existing login queues at peak times present during the early access launch for those who forked up cash for the game. As we’ve previously reported the game reached 500,000 concurrent players on Steam earlier this week, a huge figure indicating just how thirsty people are for a great MMO right now.

If this sounds familiar, that’s because this isn’t the first time in recent memory that a popular MMO has suffered from success. Final Fantasy 14 had to halt purchases of their game following a huge influx of players trying to access the recently released Endwalker expansion.

Are you currently sat in the queue? Let us know how long you’ll have to wait before you can get your mitts on what may be the hottest MMO of the year. Since you’ve got lots of time on your hands, check out some of our Lost Ark guides on which class to pick in Lost Ark, and our detailed guide on the Card system and why it’s important.