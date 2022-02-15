Lost Ark Dalian Orchard Secret quest guide - How to find the Orchard secret area

The Lost Ark Dalian’s Secret Orchard quest is one of the game’s easier quests – if you know where you’re going.

As you’d expect from a quest with “secret” in its name, Dalian Secret Orchard is a hidden quest of sorts that you can pick up in the Dalian Orchard, if you’re patient. It’s an easy way to get some cash and XP, though, so it’s definitely worth the short amount of time it takes to find and finish.

How to start Dalian Secret Orchard

Head to the Flowering Orchard section of the map, west of Sien Inn, and start fighting Orchard Keepers. One of them will eventually drop a special item, Connie’s OrchardKey. Use this as a consumable, similar to how you use the Moss Covered Log, and you’ll be (vaguely) directed to a nearby storehouse.

Where to find secret area in Dalian Secret Orchard

Teleport, or walk if you’re close, back to the Sien Inn area, and then head due west along the road. At the end is a small cabin you can enter. Speak with Marco inside, and he’ll pay you off to keep you quiet about the illicit moonshine business he’s running on the side.

You’ll get:

18,000 XP

720 Roster XP

2,900 Silver

1 Battle Item Chest

Not bad for what's essentially a jaunt down the road.

And that’s it. Marco shows up later in Blackrose Chapel for a story mission, but there’s no change to your interactions with him whether you complete the secret mission or not. This is just a quick detour to add some color to your time in the Orchard and nab some freebies in the process.

If you’re still getting started in Lost Ark, check out our guides for the best classes and essential tips to make the most of your time with the huge MMO.