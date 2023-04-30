Let Me Solo Her managed to beat an Elden Ring full of Malenias

The one and only Let Me Solo Her has just finished an impressive Elden Ring run where every enemy NPC in the game was turned into Malenia.

Let Me Solo Her quickly made Elden Ring history last year following the release of Elden Ring thanks to them aiding many players by soloing Malenia, all while completely naked apart from wearing a pot for a hat. Last month, Let Me Solo Her set themself the task of trying to beat the game without levelling up vigor at all, acquiring the famed Jar Helm, and oh yeah, every enemy in the game is Malenia. No biggie. Well, after 10 hours of playtime (upsettingly short, even if it isn't a speedrun), that challenge has now been beaten, as Let Me Solo Her showed off themself on his own Twitter account.

"Took about 10 hours and probably more deaths than I'd like to admit but I finally finished the Everything is Malenia Run!" Let Me Solo Her wrote. "It was as fun as it was painful... No levelling vigor was a mistake." To be clear, vigor is the stat that increases your health, so this did also add to the challenge a lot, considering even boss encounters were switched out for Malenia.

Interestingly, the mod doesn't sound like it's the easiest one to run. Kotaku noted that Let Me Solo Her has a powerful RTX 4080 in his computer, but the game still struggled to run, even crashing in the first stream. In the third stream he had to turn the graphics settings down quite low as well, so keep that in mind in case you want to try out the run for yourself - why you would want to do that, though, is another point entirely, as in Let Me Solo Her's own words upon beating the very final Malenia of the challenge, "this run was a pain."