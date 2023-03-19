Let Me Solo Her takes on their greatest challenge yet by turning every Elden Ring enemy into Malenia

The iconic Let Me Solo Her is back, this time with a new challenge: one that makes every enemy in Elden Ring Malenia.

Anyone that's managed to get to Malenia has probably heard the line, "I am Malenia, Blade of Miquella," way more times than they can count on several hands. She's a damn tough boss, and unless you're the legendary Let Me Solo Her, you're not gonna beat her without breaking a sweat. Let Me Solo Her decided that they were done with helping out the general public a little while ago, moving on to new pastures. But now, they've decided to stream a version of the game that sounds like hell for most, as they've been streaming Elden Ring, except every enemy is now Malenia.

When I say every enemy has been turned into Malenia, I mean every. Single. Enemy. Some random soldier patrolling at the start of the game? Malenia. Margit, the Fell Omen? Malenia, the Fell Omen. Watching the VOD above you can see that, understandably, Let Me Solo Her opted to not fight any of the Malenia's they came across, though of course does face off against compulsory bosses.

I won't judge him for that, I would race past regular enemies in the early days of my first playthrough, so I can't imagine the idea of trying to take on even just two Malenias at once. It is definitely fun to watch Let Me Solo Her take on Malenia in different environments. Part of the difficulty of Margit is that his boss arena is quite narrow, and you can easily just fall off its edges and die, adding a new challenge to Malenia that isn't there in the base fight.

You can check out Let Me Solo Her's attempt to beat the game with this mod above on their YouTube channel, a good way to spend some time while we wait for the recently announced DLC.