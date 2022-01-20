LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets a release date and a new overview trailer

After what seems like ages waiting, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will finally be released on April 5, according to Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games.

Alongside the release date today, a new game overview trailer was released, giving you an refresher on the long-awaited title. It provides an in-depth look into the gameplay, combat mechanics, characters and character classes, the vast galaxy, and more.

Coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, the game has you reliving the story of all nine films in the Skywalker Saga, and it all starts with picking the trilogy of your choice to begin the journey.

When battling in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you will be able to string different attacks together to form combo chains and fend off oncoming attacks. Featuring new blaster controls and mechanics, the game allows you to aim with precision and take cover to figure out your next move or utilize your Jedi skills using a lightsaber and The Force.

It sounds rather easy to explore the universe, thanks to the galaxy map on your holoprojector. You can use it to chart your course through the saga, progressively unlocking planets to explore along the way. During space travel, you can engage in dog fights against enemy ships, pilot vehicles like the Millennium Falcon, Imperial TIE fighters, Rebel X-wings, and many more. Upon reaching your destination, you can then choose to either continue onwards through the main story or explore and discover other quests puzzles within the galaxy.

You will be rewarded while exploring when uncovering Kyber Bricks which unlock new features and upgraded abilities across a range of character classes. These include Jedi, Hero, Dark Side, Villain, Scavenger, Scoundrel, Bounty Hunter, Astromech Droid, and Protocol Droid. You can play as characters such as Princess Leia, Yoda, Boba Fett, Darth Maul, Poe and over three hundred more unlockable characters from across all nine films in free play mode.

The trailer also reveals the game will feature Mumble Mode, an option that fans of the classic LEGO Star Wars games can toggle to replace all voices with mumbles.

Originally set to release in October 2020, the game was pushed into 2021. During Gamescom Opening Night Live in 2020, it was announced that the game would release in Q1/Q2 2021. But in April last year, it was announced that the game had been delayed yet again to early 2022.

The game is now available for pre-order, and doing so will grant early access to the Trooper Character Pack on launch day. The pack will be available a month after launch for those that purchase the Character Collection (season pass with all seven character packs) or a la carte.

Digital buyers can also unlock the Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character that is not available for purchase a la carte. The physical version of the Deluxe Edition will include an exclusive LEGO Star Wars minifigure, Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk.