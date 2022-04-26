Legends of Runeterra second anniversary brings new cards, cosmetics, and vast changes

Can you believe it, almost two years have passed since the release of Legends of Runeterra. To celebrate the occasion, there are a bunch of new additions coming to the game aimed at mixing up the meta and giving some love to those champions who’ve fallen by the wayside.

In addition, all players will be getting some free rewards to help tie a bow around this special moment. Be quick though, as you have until May 11 at 11AM PT/ 2PM ET / 7PM BST / 8PM CEST to redeem all the free stuff.

2nd anniversary skins and cosmetics

Both Vi and Jinx are receiving alternate skins based on their Arcane versions, which is sure to be big news for fans of the Netflix show. In addition, champion spells are now getting new visual updates based on what skins you have equipped which means those who pay a little extra on their favourite champions can flex their loyalty a little more.

All players who log in before May 11 will also be getting a Turning Two Icon and Card back to help show off they love for the festivities. Finally, Vi is getting a new emote, which is great news for those of you who love to spam them when you’re about to win a match.

New cards

There are three new cards being added to the game, all of which are listed below:

3 mana

Demacia

Slow spell

To play, spend all of your mana. Summon a dauntless Vanguard and grow it’s stats by that amount. If 9+ mana was spent, grant other allied elites +2/+2

6 mana

Noxus

Slow spell

Reputation: I cost 3. Summon 2 Trifarian Gloryseekers

2 mana

Freljord

Burst spell

Give and ally +1/+1 this round. Create a Stance Swap in hand.

Card updates

Updates are coming to help cards with reputation effects, as well as the Elite card stype. In addition, Udyr is also getting some much needed help too. What may be coming as great news to players are long awaited nerfs to The Bandle Tree & Yordles in Arms.

In addition, a huge number of champions are receiving adjustments in order to keep lesser used cards and archetypes to keep up with the current meta. Notable inclusions include Garen receiving a new ability that buffs units on the board by +1/+1 when summoned, Nasus gaining his Fearsome ability back, and Udyr’s level up conditions being focused around stance swapping rather than damaging the enemy nexus.