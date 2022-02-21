Horizon Forbidden West Vista Point locations: Where to find each Vista Point

Horizon Forbidden West Vista Points are optional side quests in the wilds where Aloy plays detective.

You get a vague clue to work on and have to match that clue to a nearby area of the environment. It’s a bit tricky, but the rewards push you that much closer to getting new skills.

How do you find Vista Points in Horizon Forbidden West?

Forbidden West sort of assumes you’ll scan everything you come across with the Focus and doesn’t actually give you an introduction to Vista Points. It does mark their start points on the map with an eye icon, however.

There’s always a tower at these locations with a power box at the base. Scan the box with your Focus to activate a corrupted data file that imprints a hazy image of a location from the old world onto your Focus vision. The goal is finding where in the nearby area this location used to be. The potential locations are limited to a fairly small radius near the tower, and you can typically spot where the landmark is thanks to some oddities in the landscape, such as the ruins of an old building.

Once the corrupted image is superimposed at the right location, you’ll unlock the full data file and get a handy XP bonus. It’s a relatively straightforward way to rack up XP and unlock new skills, so it’s worth going out of your way to find Vista Points in each area.

Horizon Forbidden West Vista Points

These are the Vista Points we’ve found so far.

The Daunt Vista Point

The Daunt Vista Point is Forbidden West’s first, and you’ll likely run across it while searching for Erend. It’s near the bridge between two campfires, not far from the spot where you help two hunters take down a Bristleback.

Scan the box, then move north along the riverbed until you reach a broken bridge. Activate the Focus, then look towards the opposite side of the bridge at the ruined building to clear this one.

