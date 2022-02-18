Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins puzzles: What are the Relic Ruin door codes?

Horizon Forbidden West is home to troves of old-world treasure, hidden in the dilapidated and decaying bones of a fallen society. Inside these Relic Ruins, your goal is to solve a difficult puzzle and collect a mysterious “Ornament” which can be used later on your adventure.

Solving all of the Relic Ruins and finding all of the Ornaments wins you a unique and useful prize you can’t get anywhere else - so they’re worth searching for.

That’s easier said than done however, since a lot of the puzzles are pretty hard.

To ease the archaeological endeavour, we’ve collected all of Horizon Forbidden West’s Relic Ruin locations and puzzle solutions in one place for when you get stuck.

To avoid spoilers, we've just added the earliest Relic Ruins so far - we'll add the rest once the game's been out for a few days.

The Daunt Relic Ruin Puzzle and Door Code

The Daunt Relic Ruin is found just to the south of Chainscrape.

As you enter from the western side, look up and to your left, open your Focus and you'll see your objective - a locked door and the Ornament inside.

Grab the crate in front of you and place it close to the locked door.

Use it to jump up and you will see the door needs a key module.

Go out onto the broken balcony next to you, turn left, and jump across the gap in front of you.

Follow the balcony and look to the left. Then use your Pullcaster to drag the crate you can see onto the ground below you.

Jump down and scan the note on the side. This gives you the door code.

Next, look up behind you and use the Pullcaster again to wrench open the high vent. Then use the Pullcaster a third time to pull down the pillar next to the vent.

Now you can use the crate to get up to the vent.

On the other side, turn around and break down the wall by pulling the clamp out with your Pullcaster.

Jump down the hole next to you, then double back on yourself and follow the path.

At the end of the path, look up at the ceiling and break it down with your Pullcaster again.

Now return to the surface and push the crate down the hole you just made.

Drop down after it, then push it to the end of the path and use it to jump up onto the handholds there.

At the top, look over to the right and hop over to the balcony and grab the Key Module.

Now jump off the side of the building and back outside, then go back to the first room where you saw the locked door.

Hop up from the crate, then input The Daunt Relic Ruin Door Code: 1705 from your notebook.

Inside you get your first Ornament!

No Man's Land Relic Ruin Puzzle and Door Code

The No Man's Land Relic Ruin is found just west of Barren Light, near the Oseram camp.

You can't complete the No Man's Land Relic Ruin until you've also completed the Death's Door Story Mission and crafted the Igniter.

This lets you explode Firegleam Blocked Paths, which is vital to completing this puzzle.

Approach the Relic Ruin from the southern side and you'll see a vent you can open with your Pullcaster. Wrench it open and head inside.

Once you're in, follow the path and you'll see some Firegleam on your right - explode it to expose a rack of enegy cells, but leave them there for now.

Look next to you can there's a machine skeleton you can jump up to get to the roof of the Relic Ruin. When you're up there, drop through the hole in the roof to get to a new area.

In this area, drop down again, look to your left, then pull open the wall with your Pullcaster. This creates an easy path between the energy cell and this chamber.

Rather than go through the hole you've created, look to your right and scan the note to get the VIP code for the door.

Next, look behind you and grapple up to the second floor.

Go around the corner and use your Pullcaster to yank the crate towards you.

Then go out onto the balcony and yank it out from that side too, so it drops into the water.

Now go and get the energy cell from where you blew up the Firegleam. Take it into the watery room, look to your right, and slot it into the device there.

When that's done, drag the crate so that it's right up against the platform next to the cell charging station.

Then remove the cell and drop it onto the crate so that it doesn't get wet. You can then drag the crate through the water to ferry the energy cell without losing charge.

Slot the energy cell again on the other side.

Now the door's open, slide the crate one final time so you can reach the handholds next to the door.

Climb up, then input the No Man's Land Relic Ruin door code: 2204.

Nab your second Ornament from inside.

Where do I take the Ornaments and what do you get for completing all the Relic Ruins?

The true home of the Ornaments is in the south of Horizon Forbidden West’s vast map, in what’s first known as the Tower of Tears and later Hidden Ember.

Here, during a story quest you will meet an Oseram storyteller. Once the quest is over and you return after a little time, you can trade in your Ornaments to him.

When you’ve gathered all 9, you’re given access to a bountiful reward stash which contains a unique and powerful Legendary Shredder Gauntlet.

For more on the puzzles and collectibles of the Tenakth tribe lands, check out our Horizon Forbidden West guide.