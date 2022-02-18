Horizon Forbidden West Lens Locations: Where do I find the signal towers?

Overlooking The Claim east of Barren Light in Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy finds mysterious signal towers hiding special lenses.

There are six lenses dotted around the area in total, which you can hand over to a vendor after completing a side quest found to the north of Barren Light.

Finding the lens locations is one of your first opportunities to scour Horizon Forbidden West’s landscape looking for treasure, and is a great excuse to marvel at the beautiful scenery.

Be aware however, two of the signal towers are only accessible after completing specific side quests - but we’ll point you in the right direction once they become available.

Where are the Horizon Forbidden West Signal Tower Lens locations?

Throughout the starting area of Horizon Forbidden West there are six lenses - each named after a time of day - to track down.

Horizon Forbidden West Lens of Dawn Signal Tower Location

The Lens of Dawn is found far in the northeast of the area, past where Aloy first enters the area.

Approach from the south to scale the cliff and claim the Lens.

Horizon Forbidden West Lens of Morning Signal Tower Location

You can find the Lens of Morning just to the northeast of Chainscrape.

Make your way up the tower from the southwest and the Lens, as you'd expect, is at the summit.

Horizon Forbidden West Lens of Midday Signal Tower Location

The Lens of Midday overlooks Chainscrape to the east.

You can climb up the rockface to the west and north of the tower and grab the Lens from the top.

Horizon Forbidden West Lens of Afternoon Signal Tower Location

You can only collect the Lens of Afternoon by doing the side quest The Twilight Path. Get the quest from the marker in Chainscrape after you've completed a couple of main quests, then head a little way west.

Follow the steps of the quest, and you will eventually be able to snag the Lens.

Horizon Forbidden West Lens of Twilight Signal Tower Location

South of Chainscrape, but northeast of Barren Light, you can get the Lens of Twilight from the Signal Tower there.

You need to follow the path around the south of the tower, then approach from the east to get to the top.

Horizon Forbidden West Lens of Evening Signal Tower Location

The final location, the Lens of Evening, is also tied to a side quest - this time Signals of the Sun - which you find at the foot of the Tower northwest of Barren Light.

Use your Pullcaster to complete the quest objectives and grab the Lens from the summit.

You can then visit the merchant you meet during this quest at the camp in Barren Light - near the cook and campfire - for you final reward.

For more on Aloy's epic quest, take a look at our Horizon Forbidden West guide.