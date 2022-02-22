Horizon Forbidden West Black Boxes: What are the Unidentified Signals?

Some of the most mysterious collectibles in Horizon Forbidden West are the Black Boxes scattered throughout the wilderness.

Chronicling the final moments of old-world pilots in their last stand against the machines, some of these pieces of inscrutable technology require story items to obtain and you will be finding them throughout most of Aloy’s adventure.

Before you discover them, Black Boxes show up as "Unidentified Signals" and there are 12 Black Boxes in Horizon Forbidden West to track down, but some require more effort than others.

While finding one Black Box will give you the location of another somewhere throughout the Forbidden West, they’re not revealed in order.

Here are the locations of every Black Box in Horizon Forbidden West, as well as what you have to do to get it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Where do I take the Black Boxes in Horizon Forbidden West?

Once you have visited the seat of the Tenakth leader at the Memorial Grove, you have access to a merchant in the museum who will trade Black Boxes for rare machine parts.

After you’ve delivered all of the Black Boxes, you receive an ultimate prize which is definitely worth laying your hands on since it’s great for dealing with Arena challenges and tough late-game enemies.

Where are the Black Box locations in Horizon Forbidden West?

No Man’s Land Black Box

The No Man’s Land Black Box is found in the hills to the southwest of the Relic Ruin. Pry open the door and grab the box inside.

The Whitewatch Peaks Black Box

You find the Whitewatch Peaks Black Box in the mountains to the southwest of Plainsong.

Use your Pullcaster to tear the clamps out of the collapsed rock to collect the item.

Jagged Deep Black Box

You find the Jagged Deep Black Box early, but cannot breathe underwater for long enough to get it until you have completed the Sea of Sands story mission.

Grabbing it from near The Spinebreak is simple once you’ve unlocked the ability.

The Promontory Black Box

To find The Promontory Black Box, go to the northeast of Plainsong and use your Focus to identify the energy cell in the grass nearby.

Once you have slotted the cell to open the first door, you need the vine cutter from the Seeds of the Past story mission to get rid of the Metal Flower and grab the box.

Bleeding Mark Black Box

The Bleeding Mark Black Box is found in the snowy area to the north of the High Turning and the Shining Wastes Tallneck.

Grapple to the exposed plane from the cliff face to take what you need.

The Stillsands Black Box

You get the Stillsands Black Box from the Oseram Camp in the desert.

However, you will again need the vine cutter from the Seeds of the Past story mission.

The Memorial Grove Black Box

Just to the east of the Memorial Grove, there’s another Black Box in a crashed plane in the Jungle canopy.

Climb the rocks, then grapple into the rear of the plane.

Salt Bite Black Box

Salt Bite is a settlement directly north of the Memorial Grove, right at the top of the map.

You find the Black Box in the back of the hunter shop, and need to use your Pullcaster on the vent there to get to it.

The Raintrace Black Box

South of the Memorial Grove and west of the Stillsands, you find the Raintrace Black Box near the Oseram salvage camp.

Use the vine cutter to clear the blockage, then grab the energy cell from the other half of the crashed plane to open the door.

The Black Box is then accessible.

Bonewhite Tear Black Box

You find the Bonewhite Tear Black Box to the northwest of the Bulwark settlement.

Grab the energy from the campfire to the right of the crashed plane to open the door.

Stand of the Sentinels Black Box

The Stand of the Sentinels Black Box is near the west coast to the west of the Memorial Grove.

Slide the crate out of the way to get at what you need.

Isle of Spires Black Box

Finally, the Isle of Spires Black Box is to the northwest of Landfall.

The easiest way to get to it is to climb the jungle cliffs north of the crashed plane, then approach from the southwestern side.

For more on the hidden collectibles of the unexplored frontier, check out our Horizon Forbidden West Guide.