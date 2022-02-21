Horizon Forbidden West Tallnecks: How do you climb all the Tallnecks?

Towering Tallnecks survey Horizon Forbidden West’s huge landmass, revealing vast swathes of the map to Aloy once she’s managed to climb them.

Aloy is a capable climber, but making it to the top of these Tallnecks isn’t as straightforward as scaling a cliff.

Really, Tallnecks in Horizon Forbidden West are platforming puzzles where you have to figure out the perfect path to reach the summit.

Some of them can be tough to work out, so we’ve gathered the solution to every Tallneck below.

To avoid too late-game spoilers we've just put the first few Tallnecks in for now and will update this page with the rest soon.

How do you climb the Cinnabar Sands Tallneck?

Aloy finds the Cinnabar Sands Tallneck circling a dilapidated satellite dish. Your goal is to scale the dish to get high enough to jump across to the Tallneck, but it's not as simple as just climbing up.

Before you can approach the dish, there are a few machines to deal with, a Skydrifter and a couple of Scrappers.

By this point in the game you probably don't have Frost ammo to exploit the Skydrifter's weakness, but you might have Shock to overload the Sparkers on both the Skydrifter and Scrappers.

Either way, once they're defeated, approach the base of the satellite dish and scan the note and the generator. You will see there's a slot for an energy cell here.

To your right there's a ladder. Shoot the red latch with your bow to drop it, then climb up the two ladders.

At the top, go right past the console and jump to another ladder there. Then once you've climbed the set of stairs lower the ladder in front of you.

Drop onto the ladder, shimmy over to the right, then grab the energy cell from the generator.

Hop off the platform and slot this energy cell into the generator at the base of the dish.

Now climb up the first two ladders again and activate the console you passed earlier.

From the platform, go left and use the handholds to climb up to the higher platform. There, use your spear or bow to dislodge the crackling electrical cables jamming the dish. This will probably take quite a few swings.

This will orient the dish straight up, which lets you climb the ladder and jump across to the Tallneck from the high platform using your glider.

How do you climb the Shining Wastes Tallneck?

To override the Shining Wastes Tallneck you have to wait to complete the main story mission, Wings of the Ten.

This happens much, much later in your adventure than when you first encounter the Tallneck, so don't worry about leaving it incomplete until basically the climax of the game.

While this leaves the central portion of the map clouded, there's nothing you can do about it other than explore until then.

How do you climb the Stillsands Tallneck?

In the south of the Forbidden West, near Hidden Ember, you find the Stillsands Tallneck circling an abandoned Oseram camp.

As you approach, you get a quest marker to investigate a machine corpse next to a nearby campfire. Use you Focus to scan the bodies and Tallneck parts and you'll be directed to a ballista aimed at the roaming Tallneck.

Use the ballista and wait for the Tallneck to come back around. Fire a tether onto the machine's neck and it will attach a rope.

Once you've attached one, your objective switches to finding more ballistas and some machines come to attack Aloy.

Deal with the machines, the used ballista comes in very handy here, and open your Focus to highlight some tracks leading to the next ballista.

You find it guarded by more machines in another part of the camp to the south.

Wait for the Tallneck to come back around and fire the second weight onto its neck.

At this point you'll be attack be Skydrifters as well, but make a beeline to the third and final ballista over to the east on a raised platform.

Grapple up and fire another weight - this didn't work very well for me, but make sure you're hitting the Tallneck and eventually the hit should register even if it takes a couple of rotations.

With the Tallneck grounded, head over to its dish and override it to reveal this part of the map.

For more on the sights of Aloy's new frontier, here's our Horizon Forbidden West guide.