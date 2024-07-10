Honor of Kings codes for July 2024

Honor of Kings is a mobile MOBA that's comparable to League of Legends. In this game, you’ll collect colorful heroes, team up against other players, and master lane-based combat where you attempt to reach the enemy team’s base.

Honor of Kings has been out since 2015 but only received a global release this year, so there’s a lot to catch up on. Luckily, you can use Honor of Kings codes to stock up on everything from Heroes and Skins to EXP.

The game’s publisher, Level Infinite, usually shares these codes across the game’s socials, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Honor of Kings code right here to save you some valuable tower-destroying time.

All working Honor of Kings codes

GA1Z188M3 : 2 Hero Fragments

: 2 Hero Fragments 1B1Z12IEJ : 2 Skin Fragments

: 2 Skin Fragments HB1Z1AF43 : Diamond Draw Voucher

: Diamond Draw Voucher HOK123: 1 Double EXP Card, 1 Mayene Trial, 1 Bolt Hunter Liam Trial, 100 Diamonds

All expired Honor of Kings codes

E71ZE5FPQ

T71Z1P8DL

HONORGIFT

HAPPYWEEKEND

How do I redeem codes in Honor of Kings?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Honor of Kings? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Honor of Kings. If you haven’t already, complete the game’s tutorial and play your first match. From the game’s main page, click the menu button in the bottom left corner of your screen. Image credit: Level Infinite/VG247 Click the 'Community' tab. Image credit: Level Infinite/VG247 Click the 'Gift Code' button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Level Infinite/VG247 Enter your code in the field and hit exchange. Complete the security verification and then head to the game’s mailbox to claim your rewards.

