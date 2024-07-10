Honor of Kings codes for July 2024
And how to redeem Honor of Kings codes.
Honor of Kings is a mobile MOBA that's comparable to League of Legends. In this game, you’ll collect colorful heroes, team up against other players, and master lane-based combat where you attempt to reach the enemy team’s base.
Honor of Kings has been out since 2015 but only received a global release this year, so there’s a lot to catch up on. Luckily, you can use Honor of Kings codes to stock up on everything from Heroes and Skins to EXP.
The game’s publisher, Level Infinite, usually shares these codes across the game’s socials, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Honor of Kings code right here to save you some valuable tower-destroying time.
All working Honor of Kings codes
- GA1Z188M3: 2 Hero Fragments
- 1B1Z12IEJ: 2 Skin Fragments
- HB1Z1AF43: Diamond Draw Voucher
- HOK123: 1 Double EXP Card, 1 Mayene Trial, 1 Bolt Hunter Liam Trial, 100 Diamonds
All expired Honor of Kings codes
- E71ZE5FPQ
- T71Z1P8DL
- HONORGIFT
- HAPPYWEEKEND
How do I redeem codes in Honor of Kings?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Honor of Kings? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Honor of Kings.
- If you haven’t already, complete the game’s tutorial and play your first match.
- From the game’s main page, click the menu button in the bottom left corner of your screen.
- Click the 'Community' tab.
- Click the 'Gift Code' button on the left side of your screen.
- Enter your code in the field and hit exchange.
- Complete the security verification and then head to the game’s mailbox to claim your rewards.
On the hunt for more codes in other mobile games? We've got your back with our codes guides for other popular games like Legend of Mushroom, Pixel Heroes, Tarisland, Watcher of Realms, and AFK Journey.