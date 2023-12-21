If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei materials list for ascension and Traces

The brains of the operation

Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei materials: An anime woman with a low-cut green dress and long brown hair is standing in the middle of a research lab, holding a stringed instrument in her hands.
Guide by Josh Broadwell Contributor
Getting all your Honkai: Star Rail Ruan Mei materials means making some tough choices. Ruan Mei uses materials that quite a few other Star Rail characters use, including Hanya and Bronya. Traces cost a lot, so make sure to plan ahead and allocate enough materials so you can keep a well-balanced party for any trial.

Our Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei materials list lays out what you need for each ascension milestone and everything you need for Ruan Mei's most important Traces.

Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei materials

Ruan Mei materials for ascension

Here’s what you need get Ruan Mei from level one to 80.

Level Ruan Mei ascension materials Cost in Credits
20 5 Immortal Scionette 4,000
30 10 Immortal Scionette 8,000
40 6 Immortal Aeroblossom, 3 Gelid Chitin 16,000
50 9 Immortal Aeroblossom, 7 Gelid Chitin 40,000
60 6 Immortal Lumintwig, 20 Gelid Chitin 80,000
70 9 Immortal Lumintwig, 35 Gelid Chitin 160,000

How to get Immortal Scionette

Immortal Scionette comes from Abominations of Abundance enemies on the Xianzhou Luofu - the Mara-struck soldiers you encounter roaming around places like the Alchemy Commission - and you can also find them in worlds five and six of the Simulated Universe. Once you begin the search for Kafka after arriving on the Luofu and meeting Tingyun, you can send two characters on assignment to collect Immortal Scionette as well. If you set the length to the maximum and pick two suitable characters, you'll end up with 30 or so each day.

Assignments are the easiest way to get Immortal Scionette, and you can use the Synthesizer to turn them into higher-grade branch items.

Where to find Gelid Chitin

Gelid Chitin comes from the Shape of Icicle Stagnant Shadow fight. That battle unlocks once you reach the Cloudford near the start of the main Luofu storyline, so if you're new to the game, you'll have to get through Jarilo VI first. If you don't want to wait and absolutely have to have Ruan Mei leveled up, you can transmute unwanted boss items in the synthesis menu and turn them into Gelid Chitin as well.

The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other level-up activities.

Ruan Mei materials total - Ascension

This is what all that looks like together.

  • 15 Immortal Scionette
  • 15 Immortal Aeroblossom
  • 15 Immortal Lumintwig
  • 65 Gelid Chitinen
  • 308,000 Credits

Ruan Mei materials for Traces

Hanya uses more Artifex items for her Traces, along with the usual Harmony items in the Harmonic Tune family.

For one Trace that isn't Ruan Mei's basic attack, you need:

  • 9 Immortal Scionette
  • 13 Immortal Aeroblossom
  • 7 Immortal Lumintwig
  • 3 Harmonic Tune
  • 15 Ancestral Hymn
  • 30 Stellaris Symphony
  • 2 Tracks of Destiny
  • 3 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
  • 652,000 Credits

How to get Harmonic Tune and Borehole Planet Disaster

The Harmonic Tune items come from the Bud of Harmony Crimson Calyx, and the only way to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster is by completing the new Echo of War challenge that version 1.6 introduces.

Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events.

Ruan Mei Traces materials total

To level up all of Hanya's Traces and unlock every bonus ability, you need:

  • 3,000,000 Credits
  • 41 Immortal Scionette
  • 56 Immortal Aeroblossom
  • 58 Immortal Lumintwig
  • 18 Harmonic Tune
  • 69 Ancestral Hymn
  • 139 Stellaris Symphony
  • 12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
  • 8 Tracks of Destiny

Bear in mind that these are just for Ruan Mei's talent, skill, and ultimate. You'll need additional items for some of her bonus abilities and a smaller number for her basic attack.That's a lot of materials, and since other Harmony characters share many of them, you'll want to plan ahead before deciding what to uppgrade first.

If you're not sure who else might work with all these skills you just leveld up, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.

Honkai: Star Rail

Android, iOS, PS5, PC

