Could an Elden Ring or Dark Souls movie be in our future? Miyazaki isn't opposed to it, he'd just rather someone else handle it

Movie and TV adaptations of games are all the rage these days, and Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki has shared his thoughts on potential FromSoftware adaptations.

While DC is still trying to work towards its own cinematic universe, post Avengers: Endgame, it's seeming like the days of superhero movies dominating the box office might be slightly behind us. They're not completely down and out, but video game adaptations are clearly the next big trend, what with the massive success of films like the Super Mario Bros. Movie, and series like Fallout. That of course brings in the question if something as popular as Elden Ring could ever get the same treatment, especially considering how successfully it has sold. In a recent interview with GameSpot, Elden Ring director Miyazaki was asked his thoughts on a potential Elden Ring or Dark Souls movie or TV show, and if he sees a future where he wants to adapt things or try new mediums.

"I don't know if I should say we or perhaps me in this instance, but I have no intention of saying, 'Oh, there's never going to be a movie' or denying all possibilities of other adaptations," Miyazaki responded. "It's just how I think and how I best communicate with audiences is through the interactive medium. So that's where my focus has gone. And when I think about how I can best communicate, it is through that interactivity. There are many others who can make a much better linear format content than we can.

"For myself and From Software, I think the biggest value-add that we can provide is by making games. So again, not saying no to any possibilities, but perhaps there are others who are better suited to adapting Elden Ring and other From Software franchises into different medium formats."

That obviously doesn't mean that an Elden Ring or Dark Souls movie or TV show will happen, it's not like either of them would be particularly easy to adapt given how obtuse they are. But, if an adaptation does ever happen of any FromSoftware title, it sounds like Miyazaki is happy to leave it to the professionals.

Of course, the big FromSoftware thing on everyone's minds this week is the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, due to release this Friday. It'll apparently provide a "conclusive endpoint" to Miquella's story, though Miyazaki has promised that you should be able to make plenty of fan bizarre fan theories.