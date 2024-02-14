Helldivers 2 rolls back PC patch due to performance issues, but don't worry, there's a new one already

Helldivers 2 is going through the early launch pains live service games go through on the regular. After massive server and log-in issues, thanks to higher-than-expected player numbers, developer Arrowhead started reacting by releasing smaller fixes and making major upgrades to server infrastructure to accommodate this massive influx of players.

After it looked like things have stabilised, the developer released the game’s first patch (though only on PC). The patch was yet another attempt at streamlining the log-in process and ensuring the errors are descriptive enough to tell players what’s going on when the game fails to connect.

Unfortunately, it caused unexpected performance issues on PC, so it had to be pulled.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Arrowhead revealed on the Helldivers 2 Discord server, and on Reddit, that a large number of PC players have reported performance degradation after the patch, so it needed to be rolled back while the studio investigates.

“We're talking over the next steps now. We just wanted to keep you in the loop and let you know we are aware,” the developer wrote. “We will of course put out more info as soon as we know more.”

That was yesterday. Today, however, a new update has been released that includes some of what the one that just got rolled back had introduced to the game, though hopefully without the performance issues. The new patch, version 01.000.006, arrived today on PC and PS5.

While it does include a number of networking and connection-related fixes, this one has a big focus on fixing a number of common crashes. It also improves the success rate of public matchmaking, a problem the game has been struggling with since launch. The update also prepares the game for yet more server matchmaking improvements, according to the patch notes.

In case you missed it, we have a host of very helpful Helldivers 2 tips that cover a range of topics, which you should definitely read. We guarantee you didn’t know about half of them. Read on below for the full change log for 01.000.006.

Fixes