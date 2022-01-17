343 Industries is cutting the price of Halo Infinite store items this week

Did you really want to buy those wonderful cat ears in Halo Infinite, but thought the asking price in the store was just a bit too steep? Did you want to pick up that Mister Chief meme bundle but balked at the idea of emptying your wallet for the pleasure? Well, don't fret – developer 343 Industries has confirmed that prices in the Halo Infinite store will be revised (and lowered) this week.

"We've been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch," explained Jerry Hook, head of design at 343 Industries, in a tweet. "Using data and community feedback, we're going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in Halo Infinite - and it all starts next week."

This was posted on January 15, for what it's worth, so we're going to see these changes come into effect properly on Tuesday, January 18 alongside the game's weekly reset.

"Starting Tuesday, the Shop experience will vary week-to-week," Hook continued in the Twitter thread. "We are focused on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more.

"We will be trying new things throughout the rest of the season so that we can continue to learn and improve for the future. Please keep the feedback coming during this process and I hope to see you all next week for the Cyber Showdown event!"

If you've already dished out the cash for those cosmetics listed above – or perhaps some of the other, clearly inferior ones – and want to know if you're going to get any sort of cashback or reinbursement, 343 and Microsoft have yet to confirm anything. And you're not the first to wonder about that, either.

It's nice to see that 343 is continuing to listen to player feedback and update Halo Infinite accordingly; we've already seen the studio add a dedicated Slayer mode to the game, as well as more sweeping changes to game modes in response to the community. The fact the studio is also clearly willing to alter prices in the store based on responses to the game is encouraging for Halo Infinite's long, long future.

