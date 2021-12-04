Halo Infinite players have plenty to look forward to when it comes to multiplayer.

According to 343 Industries community manager John Junyszek, there are additional multiplayer playlists in the works for the game including Slayer, SWAT, and Free-For-All.

"We've been reading your feedback, and we're working on plans to add Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All playlists as we speak,” said Junyszek on Twitter. “They won't land by December 8, but the team is pushing to get them in before the end of the year.

"A Social Slayer playlist (with multiple variations) is also in the works (we see this request the most), but we won't be able to get that one ready until after the holidays. We hope you can understand and enjoy the ones that make it in before the team takes a well-deserved break.”

Junyszek also said the studio’s goal for Events is to try new modes prior to adding to playlists. The team will monitor the playlist health after the three additions above and adjust if needed.

In mid-November, 343 made Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode available for everyone as a playable beta. This has allowed prospective owners to play this portion of the game ahead of the title’s official release on December 8.

If you have decided to give the multiplayer portion a try, and you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can earn double XP boosts, challenge swaps, and the exclusive Pass Tense MA40 AR Coating .

This promotion comes via a monthly package, and the first will arrive on December 8, with continued support coming for the foreseeable future.