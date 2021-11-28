Halo Infinite February 2022 event may have leaked way ahead of time

Following on from Halo Infinite's first event, the samurai-inspired Fractures: Tenrai, we may be getting some less out-there armour in the next event.

A dataminer called @_FireMonkey has unveiled what could be up for grabs for players eager to move their way through a new event battle pass in February 2022. It should be noted that, from what we've seen so far, this may not be a complete list – Fractures: Tenrai has 30 tiers of rewards whereas there are only 10 listed here. Could we even get another armour core higher up the list, similar to the Yoroi armour core in the current, on-going event? Or could this mean we're going to get shorter events in-between larger seasons? We'll have to wait and see.

Halo Infinite Ritual Leak | Tactical Ops

February 8th, 2022 - February 21st, 2022



The only currently known info is the rewards, capstones and special playlist is currently unknown.



Rewards: pic.twitter.com/hp7lEDZjtE — 🎄 Santa Ricky (@_FireMonkey) November 27, 2021

The rewards listed so far include the Claw Patrol Spartan Pose, the Scorpion Punch Amour Coating, the Mark V Zeta Helmet, and the UA/Mauros Helmet Attachment. As is now standard, you'll also get a number of XP grant and challenge swap tokens, too.

The dataminer notes that the event could end up being called Tactical Ops because the game modes that'll reportedly appear in the setlist are called:

Tactical: Slayer Stalkers

Tactical: Slayer Commandos

Tactical: Slayer Sidekicks

Tactical: Slayer Manglers

If that checks out, colour me interested – pistol playlists in legacy Halo games have always been incredibly fun, and this might even mean we get something SWAT-like in the future, too. Bring on those headshots.

