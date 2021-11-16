You should play Halo Infinite multiplayer's tutorial if you want some easy achievements

Last night, Microsoft pulled out all the stops to wish happy 20th birthday to Xbox: the company added 76 new games to backwards compatibility and launched the entirety of Halo Infinite's multiplayer nearly a month ahead of schedule.

Many players, in a hurry to get in on the action, would likely have downloaded their 25GB file and immidiately jumped into either Quick Play or Big Team Battle (if they didn't encounter that fatal blue screen error), bypassing the tutorial en route.

We're here to say: don't skip it. Aside from four nice and easy achievements that unlock throughout your completion of the tutorial (Just the Two of Us for accessing your personal AI, Greased Lightning for doing the movement yard section in under 25 seconds, Make a Little More Noise for grabbing the power weapon and Doing Your Part for finishing the whole thing off), there's also a story primer in there, too.

Given that we still have to wait until December 8 to experience the proper campaign of Halo Infinite with the game's full, proper launch, this is a taster of some lovely 343 Industries narrative, and certainly worth experiencing if you want a feel for what the complete package is going to feel like.

It's also probably worth completing if you've jumped into a game of Oddball only to have your arse firmly handed to you, over and over again. Just saying.

If you are something of an achievement hunter, you'll be pleased to know that the full list of all Halo Infinite achivements lists 119 feats to unlock worth a whopping 1,600 gamerscore. You can check out the full list at TrueAchievements. As ever with Halo, there are some tough multiplayer ones in there – good luck if you're going for those.

Halo Infinite was initially set to launch alongside the Xbox Series X/S in November 2020,but it was pushed into 2021 after a poor gameplay showing in July of the same year. Thankfully the extra time in the oven was worth it, because from what we've played so far, it's safe to say Halo is back.