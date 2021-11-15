Xbox 20th anniversary stream: When, where and how to watch

Can you believe Xbox is 20 years old? If it were a person, you could legally take it out to drink in most of Europe (and you could to the same thing, slightly illegally, in the US). If it wanted, Xbox could go drive a car, get an ill-advised Gears of War tattoo or even vote.

But instead of any of that, Microsoft is opting to hold a livestream focused on celebrating anything and everything Xbox. Though the company has said no new game announcements will be made at the show, it has still urged us all to tune in, so expect plenty of surprises. To help you kill time until the jubilations kick off, we've collected all the information you need to know about today's event below.

First up, the times: later today, November 15, Microsoft is hosting a livestream to celebrate the two-decade landmark anniversary in style. The livestream kicks off at 10AM PST/1PM EST/6pm GMT, and is supposedly set to last about 30 minutes.

The event will be streamed to the Xbox's YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels. You can sign up to Xbox FanFest to win some freebies during the show, too, if that's your thing. We've also embedded a video towards the top of this article so you can watch all the action unfold here if you can't be bothered to click through anywhere else.

In terms of what to expect, there are a few things to anticipate. First up, loads of Xbox 360 games have received mysterious updates ahead of Xbox's 20th anniversary, leading many to believe we could get enhanced backwards compatibility for the titles.

The list of updated games includes: Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fable Anniversary, Fable 3, Dead Space, Dead Space 3, Dragon Age Origins and Dragon Age 2.

Next up, there are some persistent rumours about Halo Infinite's multiplayer being made live for all to play: Halo Infinite’s official store page contained references to a November 15 'release'PreOrderReleaseDate' date' tag over the weekend, and both Tom Henderson and Jeff Grubb have taken to social media to suggest something Halo-related could arrive during the show.

If you're expecting any new games, though, you're out of luck. Microsoft has explicity said there won't be any new announcements later today.

“While we won’t announce any new games, this broadcast will be a special look back at all the memories we’ve shared with the Xbox community over the past two decades,” Microsoft explained. Boo. At least there's plenty of other bits to look forward, too, though.

You can also go and read how the Xbox launch made our very own Tom Orry the most important person in games media, for a bit, in those halycon days 20 years ago, if you're so inclined.