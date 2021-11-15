76 games added to Xbox backwards compatibility, 37 get FPS Boost

76 games added to Xbox backwards compatibility, 37 get FPS BoostTo celebrate Xbox's 20th anniversary, Microsoft has made 76 more Xbox 360 and Xbox available to play via Xbox backwards compatibility.
To celebrate 20 years of Xbox, Microsoft announced during its celeratory livestream that it would be adding a bumper 76 new games to the backward compatibility library today, November 15.
Highlights from the massive list include the entirety of the Max Payne series, all of the FEAR series, Timesplitters 2 and Future Imperfect, Skate 2, Dead or Alive Ultimate, 50 Cent: Blood on teh Sand, and Star Wars Jedi Knight II.
Every game in the list, which you can see in full below, will benefit from Auto HDR. Additionally, original Xbox games are granted a 4x resolution increase on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X (with a still impressive 3x increase on Xbox Series S) and and a 2x resolution boost on Xbox One and One S.
Read on below to see all the games that have been added as part of today's celebrations. You may also be pleased to know that Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode is now available for everyone to play, too.
Xbox 20th anniversary Backwards Compatible games
- 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
- Aces of the Galaxy
- Advent Rising
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
- Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth
- Bankshot Billiards 2
- Beautiful Katamari
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Cloning Clyde
- Conan
- Darwinia+
- Dead or Alive Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 3
- Dead or Alive 4
- Death by Cube
- Disney Universe
- Disney's Chicken Little
- Elements of Destruction
- FEAR
- FEAR 2: Project Origin
- FEAR 3
- FEAR Files
- The First Templar
- Gladius
- Gunvalkyrie
- Islands of Wakfu
- Lego Lord of the Rings
- Manhunt
- Max Payne
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
- Max Payne 3
- Mini Ninjas
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe
- MX vs ATV Alive
- MX vs ATV Untamed
- Nier
- Novadrome
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
- Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
- Otogi: Myth of Demons
- Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
- The Outfit
- Outpost Kaloki X
- Quake Arena Arcade
- RAW - Realms of Ancient War
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Ridge Racer 6
- Rio
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Rock of Ages
- Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
- Scramble
- Screwjumper!
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Skate 2
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
- SpongeBob's Truth or Square
- Star Wars Starfighter Special Edition
- Star Wars Episode 3 Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast
- Switchball
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Time Pilot
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Toy Story Mania
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
- Viva Pinata: Party Animals
- Warlords
Additionally, 37 games are getting FPS Boost mode today. If you're unclear on what this means, FPS Boost is simply a feature that employs a variety of methods that nearly double the original framerate on select titles. This results in higher, steadier framerates to make games visually smoother.
To see if the game you’re playing is running FPS Boost or Auto HDR, you can tap the Xbox button on your controller while in the game and you’ll see a guide overlay indicator in the upper right corner if the features are enabled or not.
The following games recieve an FPS boost today:
- Alan Wake
- Assassin’s Creed
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Darksiders
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age II
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- F.E.A.R.
- F.E.A.R. 3
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable III
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 3
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Mirror’s Edge
- Nier
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Rock of Ages
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic Generations
- Sonic Unleashed
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment