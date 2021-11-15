76 games added to Xbox backwards compatibility, 37 get FPS Boost

To celebrate 20 years of Xbox, Microsoft announced during its celeratory livestream that it would be adding a bumper 76 new games to the backward compatibility library today, November 15.

Highlights from the massive list include the entirety of the Max Payne series, all of the FEAR series, Timesplitters 2 and Future Imperfect, Skate 2, Dead or Alive Ultimate, 50 Cent: Blood on teh Sand, and Star Wars Jedi Knight II.

Every game in the list, which you can see in full below, will benefit from Auto HDR. Additionally, original Xbox games are granted a 4x resolution increase on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X (with a still impressive 3x increase on Xbox Series S) and and a 2x resolution boost on Xbox One and One S.

Read on below to see all the games that have been added as part of today's celebrations. You may also be pleased to know that Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode is now available for everyone to play, too.

Xbox 20th anniversary Backwards Compatible games

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney Universe

Disney's Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

FEAR

FEAR 2: Project Origin

FEAR 3

FEAR Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe

MX vs ATV Alive

MX vs ATV Untamed

Nier

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Outpost Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

RAW - Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob's Truth or Square

Star Wars Starfighter Special Edition

Star Wars Episode 3 Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars The Clone Wars

Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time Pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Pinata: Party Animals

Warlords

Additionally, 37 games are getting FPS Boost mode today. If you're unclear on what this means, FPS Boost is simply a feature that employs a variety of methods that nearly double the original framerate on select titles. This results in higher, steadier framerates to make games visually smoother.

To see if the game you’re playing is running FPS Boost or Auto HDR, you can tap the Xbox button on your controller while in the game and you’ll see a guide overlay indicator in the upper right corner if the features are enabled or not.

The following games recieve an FPS boost today: