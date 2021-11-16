If you're like any one of us at VG247, you've gone deep into Halo Infinite's Multiplayer since its surprise launch yesterday. Peaking around the customisation options, you might have stumbled across the locked away Yoroi legendary armor core. This looks rad, but you might be asking how to even begin trying to unlock this suit of totally non-canon armor? What is the Fractures: Tenrai Event that it’s locked behind, and why is it keeping my beautiful new drip away from me?

That’s why we’ve written up this quick guide explaining how to unlock the Yoroi armor core, what the Fractures: Tenrai Event even is, and when you’ll be able to acquire this elusive new cosmetic.

Halo Infinite: What is the Fractures: Tenrai Event?

For those who didn’t play much of the Halo Master Chief Collection, you may not know what Fractures even is. In short, Fractures refers to cosmetics that you can earn in-game that aren’t canon to the universe of Halo.

This allows the developers at 343 to go wild with the armor they want to add to the game, without ripping the carefully laid lore to shreds. The Yorai armor core is one such piece, and marks the introduction of the Fractures system to Halo Infinite.

The Tenrai Event is set to be a limited-time event starting the week of November 22, coming alongside its own exclusive events pass, playlist, and samurai-themed cosmetics for you to unlock. While it’s unclear how long this fracture will last for, we do know its event pass runs alongside the typical seasonal pass, so you’ll be able to work on both at once.

Halo Infinite: How to unlock the Yorai armor core?

To unlock the Yorai armor core, you’ll need to participate in the limited time Tenrai event starting the week of November 22. It’s likely that you’ll need to work your way through the Fracture Event’s unique content pass in order to obtain the Yorai armor core. We’ll come back and update this piece once more detailed information is available!

In the meantime, if you’re having issues with starting the game on the Xbox Series X/S, we’ve got an article taking you through how to fix blue screen crashes. Alternatively, if you’re on the hunt for some achievements, we suggest you jump into the Halo Infinite Mulitplayer Tutorial for some easy points.