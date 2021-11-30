Halo Infinite: it will soon take you six games to earn a battle pass level, instead of 20

Halo Infinite: it will soon take you six games to earn a battle pass level, instead of 20Halo Infinite's multiplayer progression has been the source of contention for players, but already 343 Industries is righting the wrongs from launch.
When Halo Infinite first addressed players' concerns that battle pass progression was too slow, it added per match challenges that would reward you with 50XP per match completed. This meant you'd get 500XP in six matches. It was a start, but players still felt progression moved too slowly.
Now, after noting that progression issues were at 'the top of the list' for the development team just yesterday, we've already heard how the studio is going to make your time feel better rewarded.
Community manager John Junyszek has explained on Twitter that the game is going to introduce bigger, more reasonable rewards for players in order to pay out better at the start of your gaming sessions.
"When we made our initial change to progression, which added Daily 'Play 1 Game' Challenges, updated Weekly Challenges, and doubled the duration of 2XP Boosts, we promised that we'd monitor the data and make additional changes if needed. Now, it's time to follow up on that," he explained on Twitter.
"After seeing how XP was earned with those changes, we noticed that players were starting their sessions with slower payouts than we'd like."
As a result, the team will be inreasing XP payouts for the first six games you play every day. Here's a rough outline of how that'll shake out:
- 1st Game = 300XP
- 2nd Game = 200XP
- 3rd Game = 200XP
- 4th Game = 100XP
- 5th Game = 100XP
- 6th Game = 100XP
- 7th+ Game = 50XP
This means that you've got a guaranteed battle pass level, per day, if you play at least six games. That's much better than before; without boosters or challenges, the previous version of Halo Infinite takes you 20 games to get one level. There's no word yet on when these changes will be introduced, however.
And that's not all: Junyszek noted that there are more changes coming in the future, but larger changes take more time to implement. So hold tight.If you want to accelerate the speed at which you unlock levels in the pass even more, why not check out our Halo Infinite mulitplayer tutorial for some easy levelling tips. Here's hoping you won't need them as urgently, soon.