GTA Online Weekly Update (September 8) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

September 8 is here, which means Ecola is clapping back following last week's shoots fired off by Sprunk in a new GTA Online Weekly Update! The game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates as is the norm for the vast amount of the year, although this week continues the recent special fizzy drink theme. This includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.

In the GTA Online Septemeber 8 weekly update, new races, a new car, and a whole lot of red ecola themed prizes are up for grabs for players with a bit of cash or a bit of luck on their side.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Check out this sleek and sporty race car!

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Pegassi Osiris - you can grab it by landing a top one finish in LS Car Meet Races for three days in a row.

Podium Car

a bit heftier, but still hella fast.

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the 8F rafter, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $718,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Now THIS is a cool looking car!

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Imponte Arbiter GT and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

BR8

Nero

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Baller

Seminole Frontier

Sugoi,

Kanjo

Tulip

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the El Burro Heights. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 02:10.00.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

3x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Hotring Circuit Races

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Sumo Adversary Mode

Nightclub Popularity

Business Battles

HSW Time Trials

There’s also 2x Nightclub Cargo from Business Battle this week!

Clothing Unlocks

This week, players can get the Red Glow Shades, which are perfect for this ecola-themed week.

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

60% off:

Nightclub equipment

50% off:

Nightclub Upgrades

Benny's Upgrades

40% off:

Nightclubs

Arbiter GT & HSW Upgrade ($948,000)

Alpha-Z1 ($1,272,810)

Blimp ($714,210)

Brawler ($429,000)

Swinger ($545,400)

Tulip ($430,800)

Warrener HKR ($756,000)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.