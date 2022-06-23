GTA Online Weekly Update (June 23) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

GTA Online Weekly Update (June 23) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehiclesIt's the penultimate weekly update for June, which means more cars, more discounts, and more fun.
It’s another week in June, both in real life and in the world of GTA Online, That means it’s time again for another GTA Online Weekly Update. As with all weeks past and future, the update has provided a series of limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over. The GTA Online June 23 weekly update, the LS Car Meet is getting a lot of love. So pull out your fastest car and get into the thick of it!.
This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Podium Car
- Hao's Special Works weekly car
- RC Bandito Time Trials
- Time Trials
- Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
- Clothing Unlocks
- Weekly Discounts
- Free Log-in Rewards
- Prime Gaming Rewards
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the FMJ - you can grab it by landing a top three finish in Pursuit Races for five days in a row.
Podium Car
The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the RT3000, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $1.715,000.
Hao's Special Works weekly car
Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Arbiter GT and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).
RC Bandito Time TrialsThis week's RC Time Trial can be found in Power Station. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a 1:45.00 par time
Time Trials
This week's regular time trials can be found at Down Chiliad. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 0:54.20.
Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.
3x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:
- Auto Shop Customer Deliveries
3x RP can be gained from the following missions:
- Tuner Activities
2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:
- Stunt Races
- Trevor Contact Missions
- Tuner Contracts
- Exotic Exports
Clothing Unlocks
Sadly, there are no free clothing unlocks this week. You'll have to go out and buy your own threads this week I'm afraid.
Weekly Discounts
It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!
50% off:
- LS Car Meet Membership
40% off:
- Calico GTF ($1,197,000)
- Comet S2 ($1,126,800)
- Euros ($1,080,000)
- Jester RR ($1,182,000)
30% off:
- Auto Shops and Auto Shop renovations
- Cypher ($1,085,000)
- Futo GTX ($1,113,000)
- Growler ($1,138,900)
- Vectre ($1,249,500)
- ZR350 ($1,130,500)
Free Log-in Rewards
This week, there are sadly no free log in rewards. If you want something this new this week, you'll either have to earn it through soem slick driving or with cash.
Prime Gaming Rewards
Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.
- GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.
For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.