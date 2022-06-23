GTA Online Weekly Update (June 23) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

It’s another week in June, both in real life and in the world of GTA Online, That means it’s time again for another GTA Online Weekly Update. As with all weeks past and future, the update has provided a series of limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over. The GTA Online June 23 weekly update, the LS Car Meet is getting a lot of love. So pull out your fastest car and get into the thick of it!.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the FMJ - you can grab it by landing a top three finish in Pursuit Races for five days in a row.

An incredibly fast car, up for grabs to speedy players.

Podium Car

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the RT3000, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $1.715,000.

Considering the normal retail price, this is well worth spinning the wheel for!

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Arbiter GT and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

A muscle car at Hao's? This'll be good.

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial can be found in. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trials can be found at Down Chiliad. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 0:54.20.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

3x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Auto Shop Customer Deliveries

3x RP can be gained from the following missions:

Tuner Activities

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Stunt Races

Trevor Contact Missions

Tuner Contracts

Exotic Exports

Clothing Unlocks

Sadly, there are no free clothing unlocks this week. You'll have to go out and buy your own threads this week I'm afraid.

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

LS Car Meet Membership

40% off:

Calico GTF ($1,197,000)

Comet S2 ($1,126,800)

Euros ($1,080,000)

Jester RR ($1,182,000)

30% off:

Auto Shops and Auto Shop renovations

Cypher ($1,085,000)

Futo GTX ($1,113,000)

Growler ($1,138,900)

Vectre ($1,249,500)

ZR350 ($1,130,500)

Free Log-in Rewards

This week, there are sadly no free log in rewards. If you want something this new this week, you'll either have to earn it through soem slick driving or with cash.

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.