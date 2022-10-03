Grounded Insect Location and Drop Guide

Grounded Insect Location and Drop GuideMeet all of these myriad minibeasts!
The true genius of Grounded is how it makes mundane creatures exciting, mesmerizing and deadly.
There’s a huge variety of bugs, arachnids and other creatures to hunt down and research across the diverse biomes of the yard, and all of them drop useful materials that help you to survive.
It’s not always simple to find exactly what you need though, and sometimes taking these ironically huge minibeasts down is easier said than done.
Below is a list of every bug we’ve encountered so far in Grounded, where to find them and what useful material they drop, so you never have to worry about rooting around without being properly prepared again.
What are the Neutral Bugs in Grounded?Red Worker Ant
- Weaknesses: Stabbing, Spicy, Eyes
- Resistances: None
- Drops: Red Ant Head, Red Ant Part
- Found: All across the main yard, aggressive at night
- Weaknesses: Stabbing, Spicy, Eyes
- Resistances: Fresh
- Drops: Black Ant Head, Black Ant Part
- Found: The Trash Pile in the far southwest of the yard
- Weaknesses: Busting, Fresh, Legs
- Resistances: Stabbing, Salty, Spicy
- Drops: Ladybug Head, Ladybug Part
- Found: Main yard, around the Oak Tree
- Weaknesses: Chopping, Fresh, Slashing, Eyes
- Resistances: Busting
- Drops: Pollen, Bee Fuzz, Bee Stinger
- Found: Flying all across the yard and in the hedge
- Weaknesses: Stabbing
- Resistances: Spicy
- Drops: Glow Goo, Iridescent Scale
- Found: Much harder than you think because they can stun-lock you, found around the flooded areas to the west of the Mysterious Machine
- Weaknesses: Busting, Fresh, Salty, Spicy, Legs
- Resistances: Chopping, Stabbing, Slashing
- Drops: Tough Gunk, Roly Poly Part, Roly Poly Shell
- Found: Upper Yard
What are the Angry Bugs in Grounded?Red Soldier Ant
- Weaknesses: Stabbing, Spicy, Eyes
- Resistances: Chopping, Slashing
- Drops: Acid Gland, Red Ant Mandibles
- Found: Defending Red Ant Hill to the west of the Mysterious Machine
- Weaknesses: Stabbing, Spicy, Eyes
- Resistances: Chopping, Fresh, Slashing
- Drops: Black Ant Mandibles
- Found: Defending Black Ant Hill in the Trash Pile in the southwest of the yard
- Weaknesses: Chopping, Stabbing
- Resistances: None
- Drops: Mite Fuzz
- Found: All across the main yard
- Weaknesses: Stabbing, Fresh
- Resistances: Busting, Salty, Spicy
- Drops: Dust Mite Fuzz
- Found: Around the shed doormat in the Upper Yard
- Weaknesses: Spicy
- Resistances: Chopping
- Drops: Acid Gland, Larva Spike
- Found: Around the flooded area to the east of the Mysterious Machine and the rest of the yard
- Weaknesses: Stabbing, Fresh
- Resistances: Chopping, Busting, Slashing, Spicy
- Drops: Acid Gland, Tough Gunk, Larva Spike
- Found: Around the sizzling BBQ pit in the upper yard
- Weaknesses: Chopping, Fresh, Slashing
- Resistances: Busting
- Drops: Mosquito Beak, Mosquito Blood Sack
- Found: Near water, particularly the western end of the pond to the northwest of the Mysterious Machine
- Weaknesses: Busting, Fresh
- Resistances: Stabbing, Explosive, Salty, Spicy
- Drops: Fungal Growth
- Found: In the Haze area to the south of the Mysterious Machine
- Weaknesses: Stabbing, Salty
- Resistances: Fresh, Slashing
- Drops: Water Flea Meat
- Found: In deep water
- Weaknesses: Stabbing, Fresh
- Resistances: None
- Drops: Stinkbug Gas Sack, Stinkbug Part
- Found: Almost impossible to beat without a gas mask or the Toxicology badge. There always seems to be a few around the Field Station to the southeast of the Oak Lab
- Weaknesses: Spicy
- Resistances: Stabbing, Fresh
- Drops: Spider Chunk, Web Fiber
- Found: Absolutely everywhere, get them away from me
- Weaknesses: Spicy
- Resistances: Stabbing, Fresh
- Drops: Spider Chunk, Web Fiber
- Found: Near big Orb Weavers, more common seemingly in Upper Yard, around the Oak Tree, and under the plank to the southeast of the Mysterious Machine
- Weaknesses: Spicy
- Resistances: Stabbing, Fresh
- Drops: Web Fiber
- Found: In the hedge and under the plank to the southeast of the Mysterious Machine
- Weaknesses: Chopping, Slashing, Spicy
- Resistances: Stabbing, Fresh
- Drops: Spider Chunk, Spider Fang, Spider Venom
- Found: Around the middle and westerly parts of the yard, there are always two underneath the Oak Tree
- Weaknesses: Chopping, Fresh, Rump
- Resistances: Busting
- Drops: Boiling Gland, Bombardier Part
- Found: In the southeastern part of the yard, particularly where the eastern tip of the yard meets the hedge
What are the Harmless Bugs in Grounded?Aphid
- Weaknesses: None
- Resistances: None
- Drops: Raw aphid meat
- Found: Almost everywhere, if you can hear but not see them it’s probably climbed a blade of grass
- Weaknesses: None
- Resistances: None
- Drops: Weevil Nose, Weevil Meat
- Found: All over the lower yard, the upper yard is too hardcore for their snuffling
- Weaknesses: None
- Resistances: None
- Drops: Tadpole Meat
- Found: In the pond
- Weaknesses: None
- Resistances: None
- Drops: Raw Water Boatman Meat
- Found: In the pond
- Weaknesses: Fresh, Salty, Spicy, Sour
- Resistances: None
- Drops: Twinkling Shell
- Found: Upper Yard - Particularly the dark part to the west of the BBQ