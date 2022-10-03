If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Grounded Insect Location and Drop Guide

Meet all of these myriad minibeasts!
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe
Published on
A giant ladybug in Grounded

The true genius of Grounded is how it makes mundane creatures exciting, mesmerizing and deadly.

There’s a huge variety of bugs, arachnids and other creatures to hunt down and research across the diverse biomes of the yard, and all of them drop useful materials that help you to survive.

It’s not always simple to find exactly what you need though, and sometimes taking these ironically huge minibeasts down is easier said than done.

Below is a list of every bug we’ve encountered so far in Grounded, where to find them and what useful material they drop, so you never have to worry about rooting around without being properly prepared again.

Watch on YouTube

What are the Neutral Bugs in Grounded?

Red Worker Ant
  • Weaknesses: Stabbing, Spicy, Eyes
  • Resistances: None
  • Drops: Red Ant Head, Red Ant Part
  • Found: All across the main yard, aggressive at night
Black Worker Ant
  • Weaknesses: Stabbing, Spicy, Eyes
  • Resistances: Fresh
  • Drops: Black Ant Head, Black Ant Part
  • Found: The Trash Pile in the far southwest of the yard
Ladybug
  • Weaknesses: Busting, Fresh, Legs
  • Resistances: Stabbing, Salty, Spicy
  • Drops: Ladybug Head, Ladybug Part
  • Found: Main yard, around the Oak Tree
Bee
  • Weaknesses: Chopping, Fresh, Slashing, Eyes
  • Resistances: Busting
  • Drops: Pollen, Bee Fuzz, Bee Stinger
  • Found: Flying all across the yard and in the hedge
Firefly
  • Weaknesses: Stabbing
  • Resistances: Spicy
  • Drops: Glow Goo, Iridescent Scale
  • Found: Much harder than you think because they can stun-lock you, found around the flooded areas to the west of the Mysterious Machine
Roly Poly
  • Weaknesses: Busting, Fresh, Salty, Spicy, Legs
  • Resistances: Chopping, Stabbing, Slashing
  • Drops: Tough Gunk, Roly Poly Part, Roly Poly Shell
  • Found: Upper Yard

What are the Angry Bugs in Grounded?

Red Soldier Ant
  • Weaknesses: Stabbing, Spicy, Eyes
  • Resistances: Chopping, Slashing
  • Drops: Acid Gland, Red Ant Mandibles
  • Found: Defending Red Ant Hill to the west of the Mysterious Machine
Black Soldier Ant
  • Weaknesses: Stabbing, Spicy, Eyes
  • Resistances: Chopping, Fresh, Slashing
  • Drops: Black Ant Mandibles
  • Found: Defending Black Ant Hill in the Trash Pile in the southwest of the yard
Lawn Mite
  • Weaknesses: Chopping, Stabbing
  • Resistances: None
  • Drops: Mite Fuzz
  • Found: All across the main yard
Dust Mite
  • Weaknesses: Stabbing, Fresh
  • Resistances: Busting, Salty, Spicy
  • Drops: Dust Mite Fuzz
  • Found: Around the shed doormat in the Upper Yard
Larva
  • Weaknesses: Spicy
  • Resistances: Chopping
  • Drops: Acid Gland, Larva Spike
  • Found: Around the flooded area to the east of the Mysterious Machine and the rest of the yard
Ladybird Larva
  • Weaknesses: Stabbing, Fresh
  • Resistances: Chopping, Busting, Slashing, Spicy
  • Drops: Acid Gland, Tough Gunk, Larva Spike
  • Found: Around the sizzling BBQ pit in the upper yard
Mosquito
  • Weaknesses: Chopping, Fresh, Slashing
  • Resistances: Busting
  • Drops: Mosquito Beak, Mosquito Blood Sack
  • Found: Near water, particularly the western end of the pond to the northwest of the Mysterious Machine
Infected Ladybug
  • Weaknesses: Busting, Fresh
  • Resistances: Stabbing, Explosive, Salty, Spicy
  • Drops: Fungal Growth
  • Found: In the Haze area to the south of the Mysterious Machine
Water Flea
  • Weaknesses: Stabbing, Salty
  • Resistances: Fresh, Slashing
  • Drops: Water Flea Meat
  • Found: In deep water
Stinkbug
  • Weaknesses: Stabbing, Fresh
  • Resistances: None
  • Drops: Stinkbug Gas Sack, Stinkbug Part
  • Found: Almost impossible to beat without a gas mask or the Toxicology badge. There always seems to be a few around the Field Station to the southeast of the Oak Lab
Orb Weaver
  • Weaknesses: Spicy
  • Resistances: Stabbing, Fresh
  • Drops: Spider Chunk, Web Fiber
  • Found: Absolutely everywhere, get them away from me
Orb Weaver Jr
  • Weaknesses: Spicy
  • Resistances: Stabbing, Fresh
  • Drops: Spider Chunk, Web Fiber
  • Found: Near big Orb Weavers, more common seemingly in Upper Yard, around the Oak Tree, and under the plank to the southeast of the Mysterious Machine
Spiderling
  • Weaknesses: Spicy
  • Resistances: Stabbing, Fresh
  • Drops: Web Fiber
  • Found: In the hedge and under the plank to the southeast of the Mysterious Machine
Wolf Spider
  • Weaknesses: Chopping, Slashing, Spicy
  • Resistances: Stabbing, Fresh
  • Drops: Spider Chunk, Spider Fang, Spider Venom
  • Found: Around the middle and westerly parts of the yard, there are always two underneath the Oak Tree
Bombardier Beetle
  • Weaknesses: Chopping, Fresh, Rump
  • Resistances: Busting
  • Drops: Boiling Gland, Bombardier Part
  • Found: In the southeastern part of the yard, particularly where the eastern tip of the yard meets the hedge

What are the Harmless Bugs in Grounded?

Aphid
  • Weaknesses: None
  • Resistances: None
  • Drops: Raw aphid meat
  • Found: Almost everywhere, if you can hear but not see them it’s probably climbed a blade of grass
Weevil
  • Weaknesses: None
  • Resistances: None
  • Drops: Weevil Nose, Weevil Meat
  • Found: All over the lower yard, the upper yard is too hardcore for their snuffling
Tadpole
  • Weaknesses: None
  • Resistances: None
  • Drops: Tadpole Meat
  • Found: In the pond
Water Boatman
  • Weaknesses: None
  • Resistances: None
  • Drops: Raw Water Boatman Meat
  • Found: In the pond
Scarab
  • Weaknesses: Fresh, Salty, Spicy, Sour
  • Resistances: None
  • Drops: Twinkling Shell
  • Found: Upper Yard - Particularly the dark part to the west of the BBQ

About the Author

James Billcliffe avatar

James Billcliffe

Guides Editor

James suffers so you don't have to. Whether it's raging so hard at Sekiro that he bit his own hand, or confronting a 20-year fear of zombies to complete Resident Evil 2 eight times, he creates guides and reviews for the biggest blockbuster games. He has a Masters Degree in Journalism and a BA in Linguistics that he never got a chance to flex until Wordle came along.

