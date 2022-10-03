Grounded Insect Location and Drop Guide

The true genius of Grounded is how it makes mundane creatures exciting, mesmerizing and deadly.

There’s a huge variety of bugs, arachnids and other creatures to hunt down and research across the diverse biomes of the yard, and all of them drop useful materials that help you to survive.

It’s not always simple to find exactly what you need though, and sometimes taking these ironically huge minibeasts down is easier said than done.

Below is a list of every bug we’ve encountered so far in Grounded, where to find them and what useful material they drop, so you never have to worry about rooting around without being properly prepared again.

What are the Neutral Bugs in Grounded?

Weaknesses: Stabbing, Spicy, Eyes

Resistances: None

Drops: Red Ant Head, Red Ant Part

Found: All across the main yard, aggressive at night

Weaknesses: Stabbing, Spicy, Eyes

Resistances: Fresh

Drops: Black Ant Head, Black Ant Part

Found: The Trash Pile in the far southwest of the yard

Weaknesses: Busting, Fresh, Legs

Resistances: Stabbing, Salty, Spicy

Drops: Ladybug Head, Ladybug Part

Found: Main yard, around the Oak Tree

Weaknesses: Chopping, Fresh, Slashing, Eyes

Resistances: Busting

Drops: Pollen, Bee Fuzz, Bee Stinger

Found: Flying all across the yard and in the hedge

Weaknesses: Stabbing

Resistances: Spicy

Drops: Glow Goo, Iridescent Scale

Found: Much harder than you think because they can stun-lock you, found around the flooded areas to the west of the Mysterious Machine

Weaknesses: Busting, Fresh, Salty, Spicy, Legs

Resistances: Chopping, Stabbing, Slashing

Drops: Tough Gunk, Roly Poly Part, Roly Poly Shell

Found: Upper Yard

What are the Angry Bugs in Grounded?

Weaknesses: Stabbing, Spicy, Eyes

Resistances: Chopping, Slashing

Drops: Acid Gland, Red Ant Mandibles

Found: Defending Red Ant Hill to the west of the Mysterious Machine

Weaknesses: Stabbing, Spicy, Eyes

Resistances: Chopping, Fresh, Slashing

Drops: Black Ant Mandibles

Found: Defending Black Ant Hill in the Trash Pile in the southwest of the yard

Weaknesses: Chopping, Stabbing

Resistances: None

Drops: Mite Fuzz

Found: All across the main yard

Weaknesses: Stabbing, Fresh

Resistances: Busting, Salty, Spicy

Drops: Dust Mite Fuzz

Found: Around the shed doormat in the Upper Yard

Weaknesses: Spicy

Resistances: Chopping

Drops: Acid Gland, Larva Spike

Found: Around the flooded area to the east of the Mysterious Machine and the rest of the yard

Weaknesses: Stabbing, Fresh

Resistances: Chopping, Busting, Slashing, Spicy

Drops: Acid Gland, Tough Gunk, Larva Spike

Found: Around the sizzling BBQ pit in the upper yard

Weaknesses: Chopping, Fresh, Slashing

Resistances: Busting

Drops: Mosquito Beak, Mosquito Blood Sack

Found: Near water, particularly the western end of the pond to the northwest of the Mysterious Machine

Weaknesses: Busting, Fresh

Resistances: Stabbing, Explosive, Salty, Spicy

Drops: Fungal Growth

Found: In the Haze area to the south of the Mysterious Machine

Weaknesses: Stabbing, Salty

Resistances: Fresh, Slashing

Drops: Water Flea Meat

Found: In deep water

Weaknesses: Stabbing, Fresh

Resistances: None

Drops: Stinkbug Gas Sack, Stinkbug Part

Found: Almost impossible to beat without a gas mask or the Toxicology badge. There always seems to be a few around the Field Station to the southeast of the Oak Lab

Weaknesses: Spicy

Resistances: Stabbing, Fresh

Drops: Spider Chunk, Web Fiber

Found: Absolutely everywhere, get them away from me

Weaknesses: Spicy

Resistances: Stabbing, Fresh

Drops: Spider Chunk, Web Fiber

Found: Near big Orb Weavers, more common seemingly in Upper Yard, around the Oak Tree, and under the plank to the southeast of the Mysterious Machine

Weaknesses: Spicy

Resistances: Stabbing, Fresh

Drops: Web Fiber

Found: In the hedge and under the plank to the southeast of the Mysterious Machine

Weaknesses: Chopping, Slashing, Spicy

Resistances: Stabbing, Fresh

Drops: Spider Chunk, Spider Fang, Spider Venom

Found: Around the middle and westerly parts of the yard, there are always two underneath the Oak Tree

Weaknesses: Chopping, Fresh, Rump

Resistances: Busting

Drops: Boiling Gland, Bombardier Part

Found: In the southeastern part of the yard, particularly where the eastern tip of the yard meets the hedge

What are the Harmless Bugs in Grounded?

Weaknesses: None

Resistances: None

Drops: Raw aphid meat

Found: Almost everywhere, if you can hear but not see them it’s probably climbed a blade of grass

Weaknesses: None

Resistances: None

Drops: Weevil Nose, Weevil Meat

Found: All over the lower yard, the upper yard is too hardcore for their snuffling

Weaknesses: None

Resistances: None

Drops: Tadpole Meat

Found: In the pond

Weaknesses: None

Resistances: None

Drops: Raw Water Boatman Meat

Found: In the pond