Obsidian's survival game Grounded is getting its own animated series

Obsidian Entertainment's backyard survival adventure game Grounded will get its own animated series.

As reported by Deadline, the game is being adapted by Star Wars: Clone Wars writer Brent Friedman.

Friedman, who also wrote on Star Trek: Enterprise, will work on the story with Brien Goodrich, who worked on the Halo videogame and is attached to direct the show.

The series will be produced in association with Waterproof Studios/SC Productions, Kinetic Media, and Bardel Entertainment.

“We couldn’t be more excited about diving into the whimsical universe of Grounded. This partnership will be one of great collaboration, expanding on an already wonderful journey of exploration and adventure,” said Tina Chow, CEO of Bardel Entertainment.

“The team at Obsidian have created an incredible world that has already grabbed the attention of the gaming community. We are excited to work with our incredible partners to bring the story to life in an animated series, added Carl Whiteside, MD, WP/SC Productions.

After two years in Game Preview and Early Access, Obsidian announced in June that Grounded will be released in September.

The co-op survival game finds four children who have shrunk in size and must defend their backyard from bugs by crafting and building defenses to grow back to regular size. You can play it solo, too.

Upon availability, the game will feature all 12 updates released during development and will open up the upper yard.

Grounded will be made available for PC through Steam and Windows as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S for $39.99. It is also included with an Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass subscription.