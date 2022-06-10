God of War Ragnarok reportedly slated for November release

A new report states that God of War Ragnarok releases in November.

This is according to three sources who spoke with Blomberg under condition of anonymity.

The game has been delayed more than once since its announcement in 2020, due in part to production challenges and the Covid pandemic.

Reports around the internet this week claimed Sony had pushed the game into 2023, but this doesn't seem to be the case at press time. Other reports state at one time, Sony floated a September release, but now it seems November is the magic month.

God of War Ragnarok picks up a few years after the events of God of War (2018). It will feature complexity in the interactions between father and son, some of which is due to the revelation of Atreus’ Giant heritage and the "hidden prophecy only Kratos saw."

In the game, Atreus cannot let go of Loki’s role in the upcoming conflict, and while he wants to keep his family safe, he also doesn't want to stand by and do nothing with tensions running high in the Nine Realms.

Meanwhile, Kratos is still "bearing the knowledge of his past mistakes" and wants to spare Atreus the lessons he learned during his conflict with gods."

Because of Kratos’ actions at the end of the previous game, the goddess Freya has sworn vengeance for the death of her son, Baldur, and will use every weapon at her disposal against her son’s killer. Thor also suffered the loss of his sons and half-brother, so his wrath has turned towards Kratos and Atreus.

As far as gameplay, Sony Santa Monica said to expect new attack abilities, a new Runic Summon for Atreus, and Kratos' legendary weapons make a return.

Combat will feature choices such as using hard-hitting combos, becoming a master of the elements or using defensive tactics. You can expect new creatures from across Norse mythology which are ready to test your skills.

In the last title, you were able to visit six of the Nine Realms, and in this finale of the Norse Saga, you can visit all nine.

Sony has yet to confirm a release date, but once we hear something on the matter, we will share it with you.