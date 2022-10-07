God of War Ragnarok has gone gold, which means it's being pressed at the manufacturer as we speak.

It's been a bit of a wait, so we're happy to hear the release is getting close.

A sequel to God of War (2018), the ninth installment in the series finds Kratos and his son Atreus facing a series of events that bring about the end of days and the deaths of some of the Norse gods. Basically, Ragnarok.

Set three years after the events of the previous game, it finds Fimbulwinter, a great winter that spans three summers, drawing to a close, thus kicking off the prophesied Ragnarok.

In the game, Kratos and Atreus will travel the nine realms trying to find a way to prevent the event while also trying to uncover answers behind Atreus' identity as Loki.

The journey will take them to see Tyr, the Norse God of War, but their troubles will come due to an issue with Thor, who is seeking revenge over the death of his half-brother Baldur as well as his two sons Modi and Magni.

Freya is also out for revenge because Baldur was her son, and Odin, Thor's father and King, isn't too happy with the duo either over the deaths.

God of War: Ragnarok releases on November 9 for PlayStation 4 and PS5.