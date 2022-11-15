If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
GOD OF SALES

God of War Ragnarok had a banner debut week at UK retail

It had a better launch week than Modern Warfare 2 and Elden Ring.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

God of War Ragnarok, as predicted, topped the UK charts its debut week and became the second biggest game launch of the year at retail behind FIFA 23.

During its first week on the market, it sold more copies than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Elden Ring, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Again, this is just for UK retail as digital download figures won't release until next week.

According to GfK (thanks, GI.biz), Ragnarok sold 51% more units in its debut week than God of War (2018), and it is now the third best-selling title in the franchise and is second in revenue.

Elsewhere on the UK GfK charts, Modern Warfare 2 fell to second place seeing a 39% drop in sales. It was followed by FIFA 23 in third place.

Sonic Frontiers debuted in fourth with 40% of retailer sales on PS5, 34% on Nintendo Switch, 14% on Xbox, and 12% on PS4.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was fifth, Nintendo Switch Sports sixth, Horizon: Forbidden West re-entered the top 10 at seventh place, Splatoon 3 came in eighth place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Minecraft took the 9 and 10 slots, respectively.

