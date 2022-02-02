Ghostwire: Tokyo release date set for March 25, game showcase coming tomorrow

A release date has been provided for Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Originally slated to release last year before being delayed to spring 2022, the game will be released on March 25.

A showcase will for the game will take place on PlayStation's YouTube channel tomorrow, February 3, at 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm UK.

Announced for PC and as a timed console exclusive for PS5 in June 2019 during Bethesda's E3 conference, in the game, most of Tokyo's citizens have mysteriously vanished and spirits known as Visitors have invaded.

During this time as the main character, you start to develop supernatural powers and will fight the spirits. You will also later encounter a group of masked survivors who hold the key to unveiling the mystery behind the events in the city.