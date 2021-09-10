Ghostwire: Tokyo trailer stars the menacing Hannya

During the PlayStation Showcase livestream, Tango Gameworks revealed a new glimpse of Ghostwire: Tokyo through a trailer that stars the antagonist Hannya.

In the game, Hannya has unleashed a catastrophic fog upon Tokyo that wipes out most of the population. In the game, he is followed by a group of loyal zealots called the Faceless, and now there is an army of one-of-a-kind creatures called The Visitors roaming the streets.

Inspired by Japanese legends, folklore, and tales, The Visitors lurk throughout Tokyo. You can expect many characters pulled from stories like the Kuchisake-onna (Slit-Mouthed Woman), and other characters.

The story finds Akito awakening to find himself partially possessed by a strange spirit and surrounded by dangerous creatures. Desperate to ensure the safety of his sister, he must align himself with the spirit and master powerful abilities to battle his way through the dangerous streets of Tokyo.

Thanks to the PS5’s ray-tracing technology, players can expect reflections of neon lights mirrored onto puddles adding vibrance to the game. The game also features faster loading times and haptic controls so you can feel your actions while running through the streets and across rooftops.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will be available worldwide for PlayStation 5 and PC in spring 2022.