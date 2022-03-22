Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is a 4v1 "hunt or haunt" game coming from the folks who brought you Predator: Hunting Grounds

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is the next game coming from IllFonic, the studio behind Predator: Hunting Grounds, Friday the 13th: The Game, and other titles.

The title is a 4v1 "hunt or haunt" where a team of four goes up against a ghost. You can play as either a Proton Pack-weidling Ghostbuster, or try and outwit your human enemies by advoiding getting caught in a Ghost Trap.

As a Ghostbuster, you will work together to find the Ghost, blast them with streams from the Particle Thrower to keep them in place, and shut the trap at the right moment. You will also need to keep citizens calm and capture the Ghost before the environment gets too haunted.

As the Ghost, you will be tasked with scaring citizens at various locations. You have the ability to fly and teleport between rifts, possess objects, and frighten passersby. You can also slime or summon ghostly minions at will and haunt each map to completion as one of multiple Ghosts with different abilities.

Aspiring Ghostbusters and Ghosts will prepare for each match in the Firehouse by customizing their character, and also upgrading equipment and abilities. There is even a area in which to target practice using the Particle Thrower and its different modifications.

Here, you will also get missions from Winston Zeddemore, voiced by Ernie Hudson, and you will also meet some new and old friends such as Dan Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz who runs the shop Ray’s Occult Books.

If you don't have enough folks to play with, or just want to go about things solo, the game features AI characters that fill in vacant slots. But playing with friends is always more fun, and thanks to cross-platform multiplayer, it won't matter which system your pals are playing on.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will be made available on Epic Games Store for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. A release date was not provided.