Genshin Impact best Xiao build, weapons, and best Xiao F2P options

Xiao is already a mighty force, but the Genshin Impact Xiao build takes the Adeptus to an even higher plane.

He’s hyper focused on one thing and one thing only: dealing huge amounts of damage. There’s not much else you can do with Xiao aside from letting him loose on the field, but that’s all he really needs to do anyway.

When is the Genshin Impact Xiao rerun?

Xiao’s second banner went live at the start of the version 2.4 update and runs through January 25. It’s a double wish event, with Shenhe headlining the second banner. Any wishes you use on her banner will count towards your pity wish on Xiao’s as well, so if you’re on the fence about him, you won’t be punished for waffling on Shenhe’s banner.

Is Xiao a DPS character?

Absolutely, to the exclusion of almost everything else. Xiao has high base attack, and his Elemental Skill and Burst are both focused on dealing damage. You can use his skill to help with exploration, since it covers long distances, but Xiao is best suited for the primary DPS role on your team.

What are the Xiao materials?

Xiao’s materials are fairly standard for a Liyue character. You’ll need Juvenile Jade, Slime Condensate, and Qingxin Flower, along with items in the Vayuda series. Xiao talent materials are a bit more involved and include more slime materials, books in the Prosperity series, and Shadow of the Warrior, which you can only obtain from Liyue’s weekly boss fight.

What is the best Xiao build in Genshin Impact?

Xiao has a single focus, hitting things very hard, and the best build helps him do that even better than usual.

What is the best Xiao weapon?

The Primordial Jade Winged Spear is made for Xiao and has its own rerun in this update’s weapon banner. It has one of the highest attack stats of any polearm and a secondary stat that boosts the user’s critical hit rate. Best of all for Xiao is the passive skill, Eagle Spear of Justice.

Landing an attack increases the user’s attack stat by 3.2% for six seconds, and it stacks seven times. The stacking is slightly uneven, though, since the maximum damage increase with seven stacks is 12%.

Skyward Spine is a good alternative. It has the same attack stat, boosts Energy Recharge, and increases both normal attack speed and critical hit rate. Some have also found good results with the Staff of Homa, which boosts attack based on the user’s HP, so that’s always an option if you have a spare one laying round.

What are the best Xiao Artifacts?

Xiao’s Burst turns his attacks into Anemo attacks, so your best bet for Xiao Artifacts is maximizing Anemo damage and attack. For that, we recommend:

2-piece Viridescent Veneer: Increases Anemo damage by 15% 2-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence OR Gladiator’s Finale: Increases attack by 18%

What is the best Xiao F2P build?

Xiao’s F2P build might lack the fancy spear, but it still brings out his extraordinary potential for dealing heavy damage.

Best Xiao F2P weapon

We’re going with Prototype Starglitter for this one. Its attack stat is a little on the low side, but it offers a hefty boost to Energy Recharge. Starglitter’s passive skill also increases the user’s attack by 8% for 12 seconds. It stacks twice, so you get the full bonus after using Xiao’s dual-use Skill, and the cooldown matches his Skill cooldown perfectly.

Best Xiao Artifacts for F2P

Xiao’s Artifacts for this build are the same as the paid build, since you’re still focused on pushing his physical and Anemo damage as high as possible. Aim for Viridescent Veneer and Gladiator’s Finale (or Shimenawa’s Reminiscence) with this one as well.

What is the best Xiao party comp?

You’ll want at least one reliable shield character to keep Xiao safe while he’s on the field and possibly a healer, since his Burst reduces HP while it lasts. Yun Jin is a solid choice who’s abilities can help increase Xiao’s attack even further.

Another Anemo character will trigger the Impetuous Winds resonance effect, which decreases skill cooldown time. Your choices are limited here, but Sucrose is a good pick thanks to the suction effect of her attacks.

If you decide against a healer, we recommend a good Elemental specialist for your fourth slot, someone who can provide continuous Elemental afflictions to help trigger Swirl. Lisa, Fischl, Xiangling, Chongyun, or Xiangqiu are all good picks for this slot.

Once you're finished padding out Xiao, take a stroll in the sea and check out the newest area in Genshin Impact, Enkanomiya. The underwater region takes some work to unlock, but there's plenty of secrets to uncover there, including more islands after the initial one, secret books, and key sigils.