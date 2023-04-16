How to use the power of Khvarena to destroy crystals in Genshin Impact

How to use the power of Khvarena in Genshin Impact depends on where you’re at in the Splendorous Sky world quest.

Gray crystals spring up in some areas of the northwestern Sumeru desert made available in the 3.6 version update and require one method of using the power of Khvarena, while the large, green orbs you encounter are more straightforward to deal with.

The problem is that Genshin Impact doesn’t actually tell you how to handle the gray crystals, and the initial quest’s solution is easy to overlook in the dark.

How to use the power of Khvarena in Genshin Impact

The Khvarena you need to use against gray crystals is an external source that’s almost always found near the crystal formation. In The Splenderous Sky That Day’s first gray crystal, the source of Khvarena is under a rock cluster to your right, if you’re facing the crystal. The cluster is very easy to miss if your brightness settings are low, since there’s little light in the narrow gully leading under the mountain.

As with any similar cluster, you can destroy it with normal attacks – claymores work best – Geo, or plunging attacks. Touch the green orb that appears amid the crumbling rocks, and it will automatically create an opening in the gray crystal.

Sorush’s abilities

After you gain Sorush as a gadget, you can switch to her perspective and use a special ability to interact with certain key objects. The large green orbs like the one shown above also contain the power of Khvarena, and you can collect it by using the elemental skill button while controlling Sorush.

Make sure to interact with the small, orange spheres and complete their challenges as you travel through the desert as well. You’ll need the flames they reward you with to revive the Fravashi Tree spirits and continue the Splenerous Sky quest chain.

If you're saving those quest Primogems for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.