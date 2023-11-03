The Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream codes are here
Get these Primogem codes while they last!
The Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream has just finished and with it, HoYoverse handing out a bunch of free Primogems to help Travelers pull on the next Banners.
If you aren't able to tune into the broadcast, then not to worry - we're here to help. We've rounded up all the Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream codes below. You need to redeem these codes quickly though, as they're only valid for 24 hours.
Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream codes
Here are all the codes from the Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream:
- VA97KJNF24UV: 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
- NTQP2KPEJMUH: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit
- 9T96KJNE2LVM: 50,000 Mora and 100 Primogems
How to redeem Genshin Impact codes
If you want to redeem a 4.2 livestream code, you'll have to head to the official Genshin Impact Redeem Code page.
Open the page in your browser and then log in with the HoYoverse account you use for Genshin Impact. You will then need to enter your Server, Character Nickname, and the Redemption Code you want to claim. If you've only just started your journey in Teyvat, bear in mind that you need to reach Adventure Rank 10 or higher before you're able to redeem a Genshin Impact code.