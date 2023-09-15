All Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream codes

The Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream is taking place today, with HoYoverse about to hand out a bunch of free Primogems to help Travelers pull on the next five star Banners. The upcoming Special Program will reveal a few time-limited Genshin Impact codes which will dish out plenty of Primogems, and other useful rewards like Hero's Wit and Mora.

If you're not able to tune into the broadcast, then we're here to help. We'll be listing all the Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream codes in this page, adding the codes in as they're announced. Usually, a total of 300 Primogems are up for grabs - but you need to redeem these codes quickly, as it tends to be valid for less than 24 hours.

Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream codes

Here are the first two codes from the Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream:

FB8PFFHT364M : x100 Primogems, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore (NEW!)

: x100 Primogems, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore (NEW!) JS96FEZS3P59: x100 Primogems, x5 Hero's Wit (NEW!)

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

If you want to redeem a 4.1 livestream code, you'll have to head to the official Genshin Impact Redeem Code page.

Image credit: VG247/HoYoverse

Open the page in your browser and then log in with the HoYoverse account you use for Genshin Impact. You will then need to enter your Server, Character Nickname, and the Redemption Code you want to claim. If you've only just started your journey in Teyvat, bear in mind that you need to reach Adventure Rank 10 or higher before you're able to redeem a Genshin Impact code.

When do the Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream codes expire?

The Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream codes expire at 5am BST on Saturday 16 September 2023.

For other regions around the world that's 9pm PDT on Friday 15 September and 12am EDT, 6am CEST, 1pm JST and 2pm AEST on Saturday 16 September.

